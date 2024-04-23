Tesla Reaches 1,000 Cybertrucks Produced A Week

There have been a lot of questions about the Tesla Cybertruck’s mass-production potential since the truck was first shown, and we’re clearly in a kind of “production hell” period of the Cybertruck ramp-up. Recently, production was paused and a recall issued because of an issue with the accelerator pedal. Nonetheless, Cybertruck production capacity is slowly ramping up.

In the Tesla shareholder letter today and then also on the conference call, it was stated that Tesla reached production of 1,000 Cybertrucks in a single week a couple of weeks ago. Of course, that just translates to about 52,000 trucks a year, which is far from Tesla’s target, but they were proud to boast about this new weekly high.

“The Cybertruck ramp continued successfully at Gigafactory Texas, with a sequential cost improvement in Q1. We produced over 1,000 Cybertrucks in a single week in April,” Tesla wrote.

Of course, Tesla aims to increase production capacity for the Cybertruck throughout the year, but there was no targets communicated for where Tesla wants to be by the end of Q2, by the end of Q3, or by the end of the year. Though, overall Cybertruck “capacity” at the company’s factory in Texas is >125,000 according to the shareholder letter. In other words, that’s where they think they can max out production with the equipment currently installed at the gigafactory, and that’s more than double the Cybertruck’s current production rate high.

Unfortunately, no one asked about issues or limitations currently holding back higher Tesla Cybertruck production rates, so we don’t know what issues Tesla is grappling with at the moment (aside from the accelerator pedal recall). Where will Cybertruck production be at the end of this quarter? It’s anyone’s guess. It could still be at a high of 1,000/week, it could double to 2,000/week, or perhaps it could even triple to 3,000/week. I think it’s more likely that it stays between the 1,000–2,000 level, but we’ll see.

