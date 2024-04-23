Hot Deal: Save Up To 32% On Smart Thermostats

Two ENERGY Star-certified smart thermostats are on sale right now at up to 32% off, which helps make investing in a connected device that offers not just convenience and greater control over your heating and cooling, but also significant energy savings, even more affordable. And because there are also a lot of rebates available for smart thermostats from local utilities, the cost could end up being even lower, making it win/win situation for many homes.

Whether you own a single family home or rental properties or commercial real estate, installing a smart thermostat can effectively save 10% or more on annual heating and cooling costs, which even for some small homes can run to $900 or more per year. Installing a smart thermostat is a low-hanging fruit in energy efficiency, as they tend to be super simple to install, are not very costly, and can work with most existing heating and cooling systems. Surprisingly, we haven’t written very much about smart thermostats on CleanTechnica in recent years, but both ENERGY STAR and the US DOE have decent primers on their use.

The Google Nest smart thermostat, regularly $129.99, is currently on sale for $89.99, which could end up costing a lot less than that if you qualify for a rebate from your local utility. It is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice operation, and can be controlled remotely via the Google Home app, as well as being capable of sending alerts if there are issues with the HVAC system. And with Nest Renew, you can enable the Energy Shift feature, which can automatically prioritize the use of renewable energy (or less expensive energy), which helps support clean energy.

The Emerson Sensi Touch smart thermostat, regularly $169, is currently 32% off, bringing the price down to just $115. Add in a potential utility rebate, and that cost will be much lower. This smart thermostat is compatible with Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa, and can be controlled via the Sensi app (iOS & Android). And what might be a big plus for those who are averse to anything Google and its data sharing, the Sensi Touch promises privacy protection, saying they “won’t sell your personal information to third parties.”

