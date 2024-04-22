The Omnidirectional Self-Balancing Screw-Bike Is The Wildest E-Bike Yet
The Screw-Bike is a one-of-a-kind electric bike built by YouTuber and mechanical engineer James Bruton, and while its incredible complexity makes it unlikely that something like this will ever end up on the market, it’s an amazing piece of e-bike engineering. The self-balancing Screw-Bike uses 4 in-line Mecanum wheels made from 3D-printed parts (and some plywood) to be able to travel in any direction and to turn on a dime, which may not be the most practical way to get around, but it sure looks like a helluva lot of fun.
Image: Screenshot from the YouTube video
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.