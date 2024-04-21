7 New High-Tech & Elegant Electric Cars Launching In China This Week

The 2024 Auto China motor show is being held in Beijing this week. Being a massive electric vehicle market, there are numerous electric vehicles being launched at the show. In fact, there are reportedly at least 20 EVs being launched there! The ones below are the most stunning, beautiful, high-tech ones I’ve seen.

1. Arcfox Alpha S5

The Arcfox Alpha S5 looks like a much cooler, sportier, more fun Toyota — to my eyes, at least. It’s yet another attractive, modern, high-tech electric car for China (that we won’t get here in the US). It will reportedly use 800V electrical architecture, offer a combined 523 bhp and 509 lb-ft of torque from two motors, drive 671 km (417 miles) between charges (CLTC), and go from 0–100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

2. Avatr 12

If you thought the Arcfox Alpha S5 looked cool, get a load of the Avatr 12. Goodbye, Arcfox. Hello, Avatr!

The 12 (one-two) is the second vehicle from Avatr, which launched the 11 (one-one) in 2022. This new model comes at a base price of 265,800 yuan ($37,434) and a base range of 650 km (404 miles) on a full charge (CLTC). It’s packed with smart tech.

3–5. Honda Ye GT Concept, Honda Ye P7, Honda Ye S7

As I noted the other day, Honda is also launching three new fully electric cars in China this week. The Ye GT Concept is certainly the snazziest and sportiest — it’s got Fast & Furious 2026 written all over it. The Ye P7 and Ye S7 are clearly the more practical, mass-market, family cars, but they are still highly stylish, sporty electric vehicles that I’m sure will be packed with plenty of tech. Though, I have to admit that this Honda lineup is my least favorite on today’s list.

6. MINI Aceman

Well, we can’t yet see what the MINI Aceman looks like in its real skin, but what we can see looks cool, and what MINI isn’t cool? Also, the concept version of the Aceman was super cool. See here and here. It took hip young urbanite car to the next level. Here’s the camouflaged version of the new MINI Aceman about to be unveiled in Beijing:

7. Zeekr Mix

This has got to be the wackiest of the bunch. A few days ago, I wrote about how appealing and popular slick Zeekr cars could be in Europe, where they are supposed to reach 6 countries this year, and in the US. They have a very modern, high-tech design, but still more or less have the look of “normal cars.” This next model from Zeekr, though, is something especially futuristic. The Zeekr Mix looks like something out of a sci-fi movie, and I love it!

Sure, you could say it’s just a new take on a minivan, or multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), but cars are so heavily about looks, and the look of this one is truly something special. It would be somewhere near the top of my list of potential next cars … if it was ever going to be on sale in America. For now, I’ll admire it from afar.

Honorable Mention: GWM Ora 07 / Lightning Cat

This is a different type of EV, and it’s not brand new, so it can’t really be part of the list. GWM’s Ora vehicles continue to stand out, though, somehow perfectly linking an old, historic style with modern tech. Right away, when I saw this, I thought, this has to be featured in a James Bond movie! Of course, it won’t be, because it’s a Chinese brand, but it should be. In the UK, it’s going by the name Ora 07, while in China its name is Lightning Car.

Tell me that isn’t a Bond car.

The Ora 07 is coming to the UK in 2024.

