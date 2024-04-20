Kia EV9: First Impressions

There was a time when Kia was the bargain basement brand. Quality sucked, but the price was low. In recent years, Kia has made an amazing turnaround and has become an automotive leader. Nothing seems to prove this more than the company’s fast-charging and reliable EV offerings. So, when we got the opportunity to get a Kia EV9 press car for a week of testing, we had to jump on it.

As of this writing, I’ve only had it for a few hours, but my large family (exactly the kind of family the car was built to serve) are thoroughly impressed. My wife is already trying to figure out what one would cost us per month and the kids are telling me it’s their favorite EV so far, even after riding in the back of numerous models.

In this post, I’ll be explaining why we’re so impressed with it, what some of the small drawbacks are, and then will talk about what kind of testing we’re going to be up to this week to see if we’re as impressed at the end as we are right now.

Things We Love About It

When I took my first trip around the block alone, the first thing that impressed me was the power and the torque. The GT-Line we’re testing has a total of 379 hp and a whopping 516 lb-ft of torque. Fortunately, this is spread across all four wheels evenly, so instead of burning tires with all that oomph, the vehicle converts it all into forward motion.

Is it a Tesla Model X Plaid? Hell no. There are faster EVs out there for sure. But, how many have six or seven seats and good room for everybody? How many of them have more traditional SUV lines instead of a teardrop shape? Not many. Really, the EV9 is supposed to be a family hauler, and 516 lb-ft is an impressive figure for that kind of vehicle.

The 99.8 kWh battery can take 10.9 kW from my home level 2 charger, putting the charging time between 9 and 10 hours. So, it’s got decent range for a more blocky vehicle and still can charge up overnight from dead to full. Again, this suits even the more extreme needs a family can throw at it (things like back-to-back days full of errands).

The interior has all of the bells and whistles you’d expect from a top-end trim, but with a few extras like interior mood lighting that’s fully configurable for colors, four captain’s chairs (first two rows, but a bench is available, too), and even reclining chairs complete with a fold-out leg rest.

I personally really like the infotainment system and controls, with one little nag I’ll get to in a minute. Instead of making everything buttons or everything touchscreens, I think Kia came up with a good balance. Often-used things are only a button-press away while less commonly use things can be found in the touchscreen. This keeps distraction to a minimum while still giving decent technology.

Most importantly for me, there’s a normal wheel, a mostly normal set of stalks, and a touchscreen that goes across from the center all the way to the gauge cluster, serving both needs well. Instead of one screen that leaves you looking toward the center, it’s one screen that gives you the best of both worlds. It even runs Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, despite the vehicle’s software being pretty decent.

Things That Are A Little Off

When I first got into the car, I struggled to turn it on. I was looking all over for a power button, pressing the brake pedal, and trying other things to wake the vehicle up. After some struggle, I found that the power button was on the shifter stalk, obscured by one of the arms of the steering wheel. With the button found, the car is easy to use, but it was in a very non-intuitive place.

Another thing that will matter to some readers but doesn’t really matter to me is the frunk. There is a frunk, but it’s tiny. Strangely, there’s a glow in the dark emergency release button on the inside of it, but I can’t think of any lifeform that would fit inside it that would also know how to use the escape button. There’s enough room for the charging cable and the 120V V2L adapter, though.

But, on the other hand, the small frunk leaves plenty of room to easily access things like fluids and the battery, making maintenance and future repairs a little easier. I’ve never personally owned an EV with a frunk, so it’s not a high priority to me. Having a spot to place some tools is cool, though.

One final shortcoming: there’s not much cargo room behind the third row if folded up. So, a family of six or seven people taking the EV9 on a long road trip wouldn’t have any place for large suitcases, camping gear, etc. So, if you have a big family and want an EV9, be sure to get one with a hitch or have a hitch installed so that you can add a cargo rack or basket behind the back bumper for more cargo space on long trips.

What We’re Doing With It This Week

These are just my first impressions, and before I form an overall opinion of the vehicle, I want to get out there and really test it. So, we’re going to take two more trips.

The first trip will be a day trip to visit the Very Large Array in New Mexico. It’s a place with a bunch of satellite dishes in the desert that’s been featured in movies like Contact and Independence Day. We’ll be visiting there during the day and then have dinner in a special sandstone canyon not far from there.

The second trip will be a three-day trip to two national parks, including some of the lesser-known and less visited parts of them. This will be a trip deep onto the backroads, far from charging stations, cellular coverage, and other niceties, to really prove the vehicle’s range and independence. Plus, we’ll prove out that EVs can visit some of the more remote national parks and come up with tips for future EV drivers visiting the area as part of my Charge to the Parks project.

Will we still love the EV9 after a week and several tough trips with it? Be sure to check back in the coming days to see how it goes!

Featured image by Jennifer Sensiba.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here