Volkswagen Planning 30 Fully Electric Models For China By 2030

Volkswagen Group set out several years ago to be a leader in the transition to electric vehicles. Not everything has gone according to plan, but it’s been moving forward — to be honest, at quite a fast clip for a company of its size. Two of its electric vehicle (EV) models, the ID.4 and ID.3, are among the 20 best selling EVs in the world. Two of the other top 20 models are from Tesla, and the other 16 are from Chinese companies. China is currently the epicenter of the global EV revolution, with 60% of the world’s plugin vehicle sales taking place in China in 2023.

So, it is not surprising that the ambitious German automaker has big EV plans — no, huge EV plans — in China. The latest update on that came this week in coordination with the Auto China 2024 motor show in Beijing (aka the Beijing Auto Show). It now plans to have 30 fully electric models on sale in China by 2030. That’s across Volkswagen Group plans, not just from the Volkswagen brand.

Most of the work on these vehicles is happening in China, under subsidiary Volkswagen China Technology Company (VCTC), which is based in Hefei. The company’s approach is an “in China, for China” approach, and that was reaffirmed this month ahead of the Beijing Auto Show. Additionally, the company has now developed a China-specific electric architecture, the China Main Platform (CMP), and has announced that 4 compact-class EVs will be produced using this architecture starting in 2026.

“The Volkswagen Group is fully committed to China, the powerhouse of the global automotive industry. We have a clear ambition to remain the leading international car manufacturer in China and we are accelerating our speed of innovation with our Chinese partners,” Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, states. “At Auto China 2024, we provide thrilling proof of our innovative strength We operate in China, for China.”

Regarding what Volkswagen Group will be showing off at Auto China 2024 next week, here are the statements from Volkswagen on 4 brands (clipping out the non-EV stuff):

“The Volkswagen brand will reveal a concept car tailored for Chinese consumers. A new, progressive member of the ID. family — to be produced by Volkswagen Anhui — will also make its debut, and expand the brand’s all-electric ID. portfolio in China.”

“Audi is debuting multiple all-new BEV models, highlighting its ongoing determination to deliver premium electric mobility with deepened commitment to China. Its first market-specific model based on the PPE platform and new E3 1.2 architecture, the Q6L e-tron, will notably make its world premiere at the ‘Group Media Night’. Other highlights include the China premiere of the SQ6 e-tron and the Q5 e-tron RS edition, underlining the spirit of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ in the ICV era.”

“Porsche will present the world premiere of the 8th variant of Taycan in China, which is tailored specifically for the Chinese market. The new model combines higher performance with fully improved luxury and comfort equipment, aiming to meet the needs of Chinese consumers for a more powerful and practical sports car. The all-electric Macan will also make its China debut. With its characteristic Porsche performance, progressive yet timeless design, long-distance range and high everyday practicality, the all-electric Macan is the perfect interpretation of an all-electric luxury sports SUV.”

“Meanwhile, a Lamborghini PHEV model will make its world premiere at the ‘Group Media Night’.”

Stay tuned for more info and pictures soon.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here