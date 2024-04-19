Join Us for Live Tesla FSD (Supervised) Drive & Tesla Discussion

4 hours ago Zachary Shahan 8 Comments
Interested in watching an unfiltered Tesla Full Self Driving (FSD) drive? Want to interact with us via chat while we go on this drive? (Of course, the person not driving will check the chat, not the person directly supervising FSD.) Want to provide some input on what we test with FSD (Supervised) version 12.3.4? If so, join David Havasi and me today at 1:15 pm ET (10:15 am PT / 19:15 CET) for our upcoming Tesla FSD (Supervised) test drive.

We’ll also be discussing the state of Tesla — Tesla’s layoffs, Tesla’s sales challenges, Tesla advertising, Tesla executives and the board, future Tesla vehicles, and surely much more.

Zachary Shahan

