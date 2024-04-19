Hot Deal: Save Up To $700 On An E-Bike With Heybike’s Earth Day Flash Sale

Many companies that put their products on sale for Earth Day are greenwashing more often than not, as the products usually have nothing to do with sustainability. But if those products actually do contribute to a cleaner and greener future, such as e-bikes, then putting them on sale for Earth Day makes a lot of sense.

Heybike is running an Earth Day Flash Sale from now through April 23rd, 2024, with some of its e-bikes discounted anywhere from $200 to $700. If you’ve been on the fence about buying an e-bike because the price just hasn’t been right, then it might pay to take a look at this e-bike sale. Below are just a few of the e-bikes on sale.

The Heybike Explore, with a 750W rear hub motor (peak 1200W) that puts out 80Nm of torque coupled with a 48V 960Wh battery, is a fat tire (26″x 4″) step-through e-bike with a total payload capacity of 400 pounds. The Explore features 5 levels of pedal assist plus a twist grip throttle, a front suspension fork, a 7-speed Shimano shifter, a shock-absorbing saddle, a rear rack, and front and rear fenders. The top assisted speed is 28 mph, with a range of up to 70 miles per charge. Regularly $1899, the Heybike Explore is now just $1199.

The Cityrun features a 500W rear hub motor (peak 800W) paired with a 720Wh battery that enables a range of up to 55 miles per charge. It has 26″x 2.5″ tires, a front suspension fork, hydraulic disk brakes, front and rear fenders, a rear rack, a 7-speed Shimano cassette, and a headlight that automatically turns on when it gets dark. The Cityrun has a top assisted speed of 21 mph, and a payload capacity of 350 pounds. Regularly $1599, the Cityrun is now just $1099.

The Heybike Ranger, described as “a great starter e-bike,” has a 500W (800W peak) rear hub motor and a 48V 720Wh battery with a range of up to 65 miles per charge. The Ranger folds up in about 10 seconds to 39.4″ x 23.6″ x 31.5″, allowing it to be stowed in a trunk or RV or in a closet, yet is strong enough to carry up to 330 pounds on its back. Its suspension fork, shock-absorbing saddle, and 4″ fat tires keep the ride comfortable, and an integrated headlight helps with visibility. Regularly $1399, the Ranger is now just $999.

The Brawn is a fat-tire off-road bike featuring a 750W rear hub motor (1200W peak) with 80Nm of torque and a 48V 864Wh battery, with a range of up to 65 miles per charge. A burly dual-crown front suspension fork handles bumps on the front end, while a shock-absorbing saddle takes the bumps for your rear end, and hydraulic disk brakes on both 26″ x 4″ tires ensure good stopping power. The top assisted speed on the Brawn is 28 mph, and it can handle up to 400 pounds of payload. Regularly $1799, the Heybike Brawn is now just $1399.

