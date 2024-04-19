Fahrbike’s Affordable UrbanCarry Cargo / Utility E-Bikes Come In 3 Sizes

Fahrbike’s UrbanCarry line of cargo e-bikes look to be a great option for those looking for some affordable wheels that can carry both you and your gear, whether that’s children or the groceries or a workbag or three. Fahrbike has several UrbanCarry bikes to choose from — the Mini, the Pro, and the Mega — and has them all priced well under $2000.

Electric cargo and utility bikes are currently having a moment, and we’re seeing a lot more cargo-type e-bikes hitting the market these days, which is great for the consumer. There are now many more design options to choose from, from longtail e-cargo bikes to cycle trucks and quadricycles, and there are plenty of entry-level cargo bike models at prices that aren’t much higher than a non-cargo bike, making it no longer necessary to pony up $5k or more on a cargo bike that is probably overkill for most people’s daily needs.

The Fahrbike UrbanCarry Mini is the smallest of the bunch, with a compact frame not much longer than a non-cargo bike, a 500W rear hub motor and a 48V 15Ah battery. That combination promises a range of about 40 miles per charge, with a top assisted speed of 28mph. The Mini has 5 pedal assist levels and a twist grip throttle for propulsion, hydraulic disk brakes for stopping power, and a 7-speed Shimano cassette on the rear, while the 20″ x 3″ tires and front suspension fork with 60mm of travel help to even out the ride. The rear rack can be used for cargo or kids, and the frame features protective panels on the sides to help keep feet and legs out of the spokes of the rear wheel. The Mini weighs 103 pounds and has a total payload limit of 330 pounds. Usually priced at $1,659, the Mini is currently on sale for $1,359.

Moving up a notch, the Fahrbike UrbanCarry Pro shares a lot of the same features as the Mini, but is longer and has a larger rear rack (27″ long), and has a 750W hub motor in the rear. Paired with either a 48V 15Ah or 48V 20Ah battery, it has a range of up to 55 miles, with a top assisted speed of 28mph. The Pro weighs just 5 pounds more than the Mini, but has a much higher payload capacity — up to 500 pounds — and features a forked (double leg) kickstand for stability when parked. Regularly priced at $1,799, the Pro is currently on sale for $1,499.

Finally, there’s the Fahrbike UrbanCarry Mega, which is the same length as the Pro, but can be outfitted with either a 750W or 1000W rear hub motor, with a 15Ah or a 20Ah battery, respectively. Whereas the Mini and Pro are both aluminum-framed, the Mega has a steel frame and does not have a front suspension fork, but many of the other features are the same, except for a 6-speed Shimano cassette instead of a 7-speed. The top assisted speed is 28 mph, and the Mega has a range of up to 55 miles per charge, with a total payload capacity of 550 pounds on the 138-pound bike. Regularly priced at $1,599 for the 1000W version ($1499 for the 750W version), the Mega is on sale for $1,299 ($1,199 for the 750W version). All of Fahrbike’s offerings come with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty (1 year on the battery), there is a 15-day return window, and shipping is free in the continental US.

