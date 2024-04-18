Hot Deals On Yard Tools: Up To 28% Off Greenworks Electric Mowers & More

Now that spring has sprung, yardwork is about to begin, but it doesn’t have to mean spending hours with noisy gas-powered yard and lawn tools that pollute the air, because there are much cleaner and quieter options. Electric lawn mowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, and other outdoor power tools can be used to replace their fossil fueled cousins, and it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, either.

Greenworks currently has a number of its cordless electric models on sale for up to 28% off, including self-propelled and push mowers, weed-eaters, and blowers, which might be the right incentive to make the switch from gas to electrons for powering outdoor tools.

The Greenworks 24V 13″ cordless push lawnmower, which comes with a 4.0Ah battery good for about 35 minutes of mowing, and a charger and a grass collection bag, is now on sale for just $158.99, a 28% savings on its regular price of $219.99. This is a little mower, cutting a swathe that’s only 13″ wide, but for small lawns or for easy maneuverability when mowing around the edges, it could be just the ticket. You can also get the same mower in a bundle with a cordless string trimmer for just $218.98, down from its usual price of $279.98.

Going up in both physical size and voltage, the Greenworks 40V 16″ cordless push lawnmower plus a 350 CFM cordless blower (350 CFM), together with a 4.0Ah battery and charger, is on sale for $279.99, a 20% savings on its regular price of $349.99.

Another bump in size and voltage (and convenience) brings us to the Greenworks 60V 21” cordless self-propelled lawnmower, which includes two 4.0Ah batteries and a dual port rapid charger, now on sale for $499.99, down 17% from its usual retail price of $599.99.

And with another increase in size and voltage comes the Greenworks 80V 21” self-propelled cordless lawnmower in a bundle with a 580 CFM leaf blower and a 16” string trimmer, which comes with a 4.0Ah battery and a 60-minute rapid charger. Normally $899.99, this bundle is now 25%, bringing the price down to $674.99.

