Solar Installers Can Get Their Own App From Sunvoy

Running a small business is no easy task. There are so many things to deal with outside of the core work of the company. In this day and age, part of that is managing all kinds of technology, including websites and apps. But how to go about getting a custom app made for your company? That’s a lot of money and an extremely challenging thing to oversee if you are not a software developer.

The good news for US solar installers is that they can now get their own app in a simple way, via a white label option from Sunvoy. The app is available in both Apple and Google app stores.

Naturally, aside from making things easier for customers and staff, having a company app makes the company look bigger, better, and more trustworthy. No, we don’t get anything for pitching Sunvoy’s app. However, it’s a clear benefit to have such an app, and it seems like this could help thousands of small-scale solar installers across the country.

Notably, Sunvoy previously provided a web app option for installers, so this is an extension of that offering.

“In addition to project tracking and centralized energy data, Sunvoy allows homeowners to submit service tickets, see their project documents and pictures, and submit reviews and referrals,” Sunvoy notes. But that’s not all. “As of January 2024, Sunvoy is one of the only solar softwares to directly integrate with Tesla, allowing homeowners to view their Tesla energy data without requiring a third-party authentication.”

Examples of the app, created as a prototype by Ipsun Sun in this case, can be explored via this Google app or this Apple app. Or explore more of what is on offer via the Sunvoy website.

