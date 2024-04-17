Ford Lowers F-150 Lightning Flash to Below $70,000, Announces Other 2024 Changes

Ford recently announced that orders are now open for 2024 F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks. Normally, there’s not much news when an automaker announces a new model year, but one big news item is some impressively low prices for the F-150 Lightning Flash, a tech-focused variant/trim of the truck.

For those unfamiliar, the Lightning Flash packs Ford customers’ favorite options for the truck. What Ford found was that many people prioritized going electric, but the most desired items were things like BlueCruise (Ford’s driving assist system), the extended range battery, a decent sound system with a subwoofer, a 15.5″ touchscreen, intelligent access features, and a wireless charging pad. It also includes the tow technology package, which has a variety of features that make towing easier and more convenient, a power tailgate, and a heat pump.

“The F-150 Lightning Flash is a direct outcome of engaging with and learning from our customers.” said Marin Gjaja, CEO at Ford Model e at the time the trim was announced late last year. “This truck combines many of the technology-forward features our customers love in our EV lineup, at a more accessible price. With an EPA-estimated 320 miles of range, the Lightning Flash is another example of the speed at which we are adapting to grow our EV business.”

At the time of the announcement, pricing starting under $70,000 was part of the press release. But now the truck is available to order, so customers will soon be able to put the rubber to pavement on the Flash, and pricing went down some from the original announcement, which should help a few more buyers get into it.

Other Updated Lightning Tech for 2024

In addition to the lower pricing on the Flash, 2024 models will now have several new features available.

First off, there’s a new vapor injection heat pump system. As with all heat pumps, it helps lower energy consumption in the winter months, but Ford’s patent for the system uses vapor injection for both the heating and cooling modes, so the benefits should be year-round. While heating generally hurts range more than air conditioning, this should be a help.

The 2024 also has a new charging speed display on the gauge cluster display (in front of the driver) so that you can see what kind of charging speeds you’re getting when sitting in the truck. It gives not only charging speed, but also an estimated finish time.

Another thing Ford’s changing is that the Tow Technology Package is standard on the XLT and above trims. This means all of the trucks will get the Smart Hitch, On-Board Scales, 360 camera, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, and Trailer Reverse Guidance. So, everyone will have an easier time towing.

The truck’s Pro Power Onboard (120V and 240V plugs in the bed and frunk) will now work with the truck turned off, which should make it a lot easier to use at jobsites. Ford’s also adding a Walk Away Lock function, so that the truck locks itself up when you park the vehicle and walk away with the key fob (like a Tesla does).

Finally, the BlueCruise has several added features, including Lane Change Assist and In-Lane Repositioning.

Altogether, the updated features and pricing help improve the value that buyers get with the truck. This should, in turn, increase sales and convince more truck owners to go electric!

Featured image by Ford.

