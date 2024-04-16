This Bicycle Is Made From Recycled Plastic Using Renewable Energy

Plastic. It’s literally everywhere on our planet, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. And in case you missed the memo, “plastic recycling is not technically or economically viable at scale,” and is “virtually hopeless.” However, perhaps by using recycled plastics on a small scale, such as for these bicycles by mtrl.bike, this material can play more of a part in the circular economy of the future.

What began in 2014 as just an idea by Johannes Alderse Baas to make a bicycle from recycled plastic has since been developed into a prototype that will be put into small scale production, thanks to a partnership with igus motion plastics®. Formerly known as DutchFiets until 2022, mtrl.bike, along with igus:bike, is now behind the RCYL brand, which is taking pre-orders for these recycled plastic bikes, with a production run in the near future. And with the claim of being “almost maintenance-free,” requiring no oil, and being non-rusting, recycled plastic bikes might be a piece of the sustainable transportation puzzle.

The igus:bike platform could allow more bicycle and bike component companies to be able to “produce almost maintenance-free and long-lasting bicycles from recyclable materials,” as many of the parts that currently only made with metals are now able to be made from plastics. And when combined with 100% renewable energy for manufacturing, mtrl.bike says it is able to keep its carbon footprint to a minimum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by igus:bike goes RCYL | the sustainable plastic bicycle (@igusbike)

According to igus:bike, the company is “currently producing the first 100 bikes, which will be available in the Cologne area (Germany) in early 2024.” A non-binding pre-order form is available here, or customers in the Netherlands and Germany can sign up to be on the waitlist via the mtrl.bike website (where the pricing is said to start at €1195). Or just stay in the loop with mtrl.bike and igus:bike on Instagram.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here