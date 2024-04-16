The Safest Truck in the USA is the Rivian R1T

As we’ve covered for years, electric vehicles have innate safety advantages, and it’s also easier to design them for higher levels of safety in multiple ways. I could go on, but we have a fresh new report just on this topic — The EV Safety Advantage. Apparently, it already needs a little updating, though, because the Rivian R1T has set a new high bar for safety among pickup trucks.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) does some of the best, most rigorous automobile safety analysis in the world, and the highest tier of safety it awards vehicles is Top Safety Pick+. As it turns out, there is only one pickup truck in the country that is in that tier. Following a recent upgrade from Top Safety Pick (a little confusing, I know), the Rivian R1T is now the safest truck in the USA, according to the IIHS.

The factor that helped give the Rivian R1T a boost from Top Safety Pick to Top Safety Pick+ was exceptional results in rear passenger safety in moderate overlap front crash tests. “A key difference in the moderate overlap test, the IIHS explained in reported results, is the addition of a test dummy in the rear seat. In the R1T test, forces remained low in potential risk of injury to the head, neck, and chest, with the dummy’s head a safe distance from the front seat back,” Green Car Reports summarizes.

So, if you’re looking for a good pickup truck that will also keep your kids safe in the back seat, you’ve got one clear option that rises above the rest: the Rivian R1T. The good news is that it also helps to protect your kids, your spouse, and yourself from harmful pollution that can lead to asthma, cancer, dementia, lower intelligence, accelerated global heating, and a host of other problems.

Plus, it’s just a really cool, fun truck with great features, insane torque, and the latest tech.

Also, getting back to the topic of safety, aside from the fact that no other pickup truck has been awarded the Top Safety Pick+ designation by the IIHS, there are only two trucks that even got the Top Safety Pick designation — the Toyota Tundra and Hyundai Santa Cruz. This one is a no-brainer: if you have the resources for it and you’re planning to buy a pickup truck, get the Rivian R1T. Of course, no one plans to get into a car accident (except for a stuntman), and few expect it could happen to them, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. You don’t want to end up regretting that you went with a truck that was significantly less safe, especially for little backseat passengers, if you are unlucky enough to get into a crash one day.

Naturally, for most readers of CleanTechnica, you probably already see the benefits of a Rivian. However, for any friends or family who might be shopping for a pickup truck, bookmark this article so that you can help them in their truck shopping.

