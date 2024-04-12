Teslas For India, At Last

Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin is making headlines as it gears up to produce right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles for the Indian market—a first for the German plant. Traditionally, Tesla’s RHD production has been managed by Giga Shanghai, serving countries like Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. However, this strategic shift indicates that Giga Berlin will now be contributing to Tesla’s global expansion efforts.

Sources close to the matter have revealed to Reuters that Giga Berlin has commenced the production of RHD vehicles designated for India, with plans to start exports later this year. This move marks a significant milestone for the factory, which until now has focused solely on producing the Model Y. The introduction of RHD vehicles from Giga Berlin suggests that the Model Y could be the first Tesla car to launch in India.

In a further commitment to the Indian market, Tesla is reportedly sending a team to explore potential sites for a local manufacturing plant. The American EV giant is said to be considering a $2 billion investment in an Indian gigafactory. This comes on the heels of India’s recent policy change, which reduces import tax rates for automakers investing a minimum of $500 million and commencing vehicle production within three years. Tesla, having lobbied for lower import taxes, stands to benefit from this policy, with the ability to import up to 8,000 vehicles annually at reduced rates.

As Tesla continues to navigate the complexities of international markets, its investment in India represents not only a significant business opportunity but also aligns with the country’s push towards sustainable transportation solutions.

Source: Teslarati. Article courtesy of EVANNEX.

