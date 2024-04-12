Ride1Up Announces Permanent Price Reductions For Many Of Its E-Bikes

Ride1Up has established a strong reputation for building reliable e-bikes with quality components at an affordable price, and since it produced its first model in 2018, the company has made a name by delivering high quality e-bikes that are made to last — but which won’t break the bank. CleanTechnica’s Kyle Field has ridden and reviewed a whole slew of Ride1Up e-bikes, so you can have confidence that these bikes live up to their claims.

And just recently, Ride1Up made a move that goes against the grain of the pricing strategy of many other e-bike companies, which often rely on a higher MSRP for their e-bikes, but then offer big discounts a few times of the year during sales events (or perpetually), which makes it hard for the average buyer to know the actual value of each model. I mean, is it really a good deal if you get 30% off of an e-bike that is priced 30% higher than it should be for its specs and components and performance?

In the announcement for the permanent price reductions on 6 of its popular e-bike models, Ride1Up says the company is “going to avoid massive discounts” on its retail prices and instead focus on providing “more bike for your dollar” so that it can pass the cost savings along directly to its customers all year round. Buyers can be assured that they are getting the best price on their e-bike no matter when they buy it, as opposed to having to wait for a sale event in order to find out if they can get it cheaper then.

The bikes that had their prices reduced are the Roadster V2 ($300 reduction), the Gravel Roadster V2 ($200 reduction), the Cafe Cruiser ($200 reduction), the 700 Series ($100 reduction), the Rift ($100 reduction), and the Prodigy V1 ($200 reduction). And the company also offers its Ride1Up Price Match Guarantee, so any e-bike purchase made within 30 days before an e-bike sale will be eligible for the same sale pricing.

