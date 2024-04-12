Get $300 Off A RadExpand 5 Folding E-Bike Plus A Free Extra Battery, For $799 In Savings

Rad Power Bikes, which has been building great electric bikes at competitive prices for years now, has a heckuva deal running from now until April 17th that adds up to $799 in savings on its popular folding e-bike. We’ve ridden and reviewed a number of Rad Power Bikes models, so we know that the company’s models definitely pass muster for dependability and affordability.

From now until the 17th of April, the RadExpand 5 folding e-bike is available for just $1299, which is $300 off its usual price of $1599. And not only that, but if you purchase now, you’ll also get a free bonus battery, which would allow you to just swap out a drained battery and pop in a charged one instead of having to plug in. The discount will automatically be applied to your cart when you add both items.

The RadExpand 5 folding bike features a 750W rear hub motor and a 672 Wh battery that can deliver up to 45 miles of range per charge and a top assisted speed of 20 mph. It has 4 levels of pedal assist, plus a twist throttle on the handlebars for when you need an instant boost, and its 7-speed gearing helps in keeping a consistent cadence dialed in. The RadExpand 5 also has an integrated headlight and taillight/brake light, as well as front and rear fenders, and its 4″ fat tires help absorb the bumps along your route.

Because the RadExpand 5 folds up into a fraction of its regular size, it’s a great fit for RVs or van life, or for fitting into the trunk or backseat of a car, and while it’s not exactly a featherweight e-bike, at 62.5 pounds, it’s not a tank and can be lifted and maneuvered by most riders. Get the full specs of the RadExpand 5 at the Rad Power Bikes site.

