Upway’s Artist Collab Creates 6 One-Of-A Kind Art E-Bikes To Benefit Biodiversity Conservation

To celebrate Earth Month, Upway, which offers refurbished certified pre-owned e-bikes at competitive prices, is helping to raise money for Re:wild through the sale of six one-of-a-kind e-bikes that were created through a collaboration with two NYC-based artists.

For this collaboration, Jason Naylor took several of the e-bikes and turned them into canvases for his vibrant spray-painted art, while Katie Merz applied her unique style of urban artwork to several other e-bikes with designs hand-drawn on the frames with markers.

The limited edition e-bikes aren’t clunkers, either, as one of them is a Gazelle Ultimate T10, a couple of them are Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 models, and a couple of them are Riese & Müller Roadster Touring models, and each of them have been turned into art bikes that are sure to stand out and make a statement wherever they are ridden.

100% of the profits generated from the project will be donated to Re:wild, which works on conservation projects around the globe, “aiming to prevent extinctions, restore ecosystems, and promote biodiversity.”

“Re:wild is a force multiplier that brings together Indigenous peoples, local communities, influential leaders, nongovernmental organizations, governments, companies, and the public to protect and rewild at the scale and speed we need.”

You can see the art e-bikes at the Upway website, but if you’re interested in buying one yourself, don’t sleep on this, because there are only 6 available and are likely to go fast. And while you’re there, you may want to take a look at Upway’s full selection of e-bikes available right now.

