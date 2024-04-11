Tesla Cybertruck Upfits “Going to Go Ballistic”

We’re still in the early days of the Tesla Cybertruck. I’ve seen two in the wild. Ironically, they were Supercharging in exactly the same Supercharger spot, but they did have different drivers/owners. Right now, of course, most Cybertrucks are going to look the same, sporting a stainless steel exterior that makes the vehicle look like it’s ready for the apocalypse. As there are thousands and thousands on the street, owners may want to stand out a little more. (After all, do you buy the Cybertruck and not want to stand out?) For sure, a higher than average percentage of the trucks will get wrapped. But there’s more that can be done beyond that.

In a recent CleanTech Talk podcast discussion, KJ Gimbel, founder and CEO of Xcelerate Auto, said something that caught my ear. He said that Tesla Cybertruck upfits were “going to go ballistic.”

“When you’re talking about doing actual upfitting — like, you’re doing Ladderax, toolboxes, you know anything that would be considered for work use — light upfits, yes; crazy, crazy stuff, you’re going to see so much. The custom market for Cybertruck’s going to go ballistic.”

Part of it is the vehicle’s natural tendency to stand out, and anything extra to make it stand out more is a bonus. Part of it is the whole rugged, tough-guy appeal of the truck — there’s plenty of opportunity to do more rugged, tough-guy stuff. Then there’s the whole spaceship, sci-fi angle, and how many people will want to make it even more sci-fi themed?

“I think it’s gonna be similar to what Jeep Wrangler was, when people started modding their Jeeps. But there’s going to be a lot more futuristic builds. I mean, just for guilty pleasures, we’re gonna build a lunar lander version ourselves. Obviously, Starlink will be in it. There’s CyberLandr — that company that does the lift-up, pop-up campers. […] There’s other companies that are out there — you know, like Lightship RV. You’re going to see people that are gonna want to tow their Lightship with Cybertruck. I think it’s gonna — it’s gonna go ballistic — especially here in Texas. Texas will jump it off more than anybody. Our roofers are insane. I don’t know if you’ve ever driven in Texas a lot — I mean, the standard for lifted trucks here is a 6″ lift with 37s.”

Keep your eyes peeled. Cybertrucks are already alien, and they’re just starting to get out in the wild, but they will get more alien as more people get theirs into their garages and then get them modified. Stay tuned.

Featured image courtesy of CyberLandr.

