Introducing the Wholesale Electricity Market Portal (USA)

4 hours ago US Energy Information Administration 0 Comments
Yesterday, we publicly released the new Wholesale Electricity Market Portal to help users examine and access electricity markets data in the seven Regional Transmission Organizations and Independent System Operators.

Regional Transmission Organizations and Independent System Operators in the United States

Watch this video to learn more about how to use the portal.

US Energy Information Administration

The EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

