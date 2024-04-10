Introducing the Wholesale Electricity Market Portal (USA)
Yesterday, we publicly released the new Wholesale Electricity Market Portal to help users examine and access electricity markets data in the seven Regional Transmission Organizations and Independent System Operators.
Regional Transmission Organizations and Independent System Operators in the United States
Watch this video to learn more about how to use the portal.
