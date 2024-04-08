This summer, Minnesota residents can apply to get e-bike rebates that are worth up to 75% of the cost of an e-bike and certain accessories, which could go a long way toward getting more people in the saddle. The state has allocated $2 million for 2024 and $2 million for 2025 to fund the e-bike rebate program.

To be eligible to apply for an e-bike rebate through the Department of Revenue, the person must be a current Minnesota resident and a resident in the previous tax year, may not have been claimed as a dependent in the previous tax year, and must be at least 15 years old. The amount of the rebate will depend on the applicant’s income, so this program could be pivotal in enabling low income residents to purchase an e-bike.

Applications for the rebates will open June 5th, 2024, on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the state will start issuing rebate certificates beginning July 1 to those approved. Once the certificate is received, individuals will have up to two months to purchase an e-bike from an approved retailer, which will then apply the discount on the rebate at the time of purchase. The rebate certificates will be worth up to 75% of the value of “eligible items, up to $1,500,” which may include certain accessories, namely bike helmet, lights, lock, luggage rack, basket, bag or backpack, fenders, and reflective clothing.

In order to qualify as an eligible e-bike retailer, an application must be submitted to the Department of Revenue, which will be available starting May 1. In addition, retailers “must have been engaged in the business of retail sales of new electric-assisted bicycles (e-bikes) for at least 6 months,” so no e-bike popup shops need apply. After honoring a rebate certificate for an e-bike purchase, retailers will have one month to request reimbursement.

For Minnesota residents interested in getting a piece of the e-bike rebate action, more details of the program are here, as well as a link to a signup form to be notified when the application process is open.

