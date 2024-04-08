The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this image of Idalia around 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time on Aug. 29. At this time, Idalia was moving north, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported wind speeds of about 85 miles (135 kilometers) per hour. Credits: NASA Earth Observatory

Above Average Hurricane Season Predicted

6 mins ago Nexus Media 0 Comments
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

An early forecast of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season predicts an extremely active season. The predictions, released Thursday by the Colorado State University hurricane forecasting team, include 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and 5 major (Category 3 or stronger) hurricanes — all of those are well above average over the last three decades. Climate change, mainly caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, is increasing hurricane precipitation, exacerbating storm surges and flooding, and fueling more intense hurricanes as measured by wind or central pressure. The CSU forecast also predicts above-average chances of those storms hitting the U.S.

Sources Yale Climate Connections, Washington Post $, Axios, New York Times $, CNN; Climate Signals background: Hurricanes.

Republished from Nexus Media

Related stories: March wrapped up nation’s 5th-warmest, 10th-wettest year so far Severe weather, wildfires ravaged parts of the U.S.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.

Nexus Media

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Nexus Media has 306 posts and counting. See all posts by Nexus Media