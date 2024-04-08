Above Average Hurricane Season Predicted

An early forecast of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season predicts an extremely active season. The predictions, released Thursday by the Colorado State University hurricane forecasting team, include 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and 5 major (Category 3 or stronger) hurricanes — all of those are well above average over the last three decades. Climate change, mainly caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, is increasing hurricane precipitation, exacerbating storm surges and flooding, and fueling more intense hurricanes as measured by wind or central pressure. The CSU forecast also predicts above-average chances of those storms hitting the U.S.

Sources Yale Climate Connections, Washington Post $, Axios, New York Times $, CNN; Climate Signals background: Hurricanes.

Republished from Nexus Media

Related stories: March wrapped up nation’s 5th-warmest, 10th-wettest year so far Severe weather, wildfires ravaged parts of the U.S.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here