The Ride1Up Portola Folding Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Tested

Ride1Up has been producing affordable, good looking electric bikes for years. This year they’re back with the Portola, a sleek lightweight folding electric bike that’s sure to find its way into many homes, RVs, boats, and apartments around the world.

Ride1Up sent us the Portola to run it through its paces and we eagerly got to work. As a compact folding e-bike with 20 inch × 3 inch knobby tires, the Portola ships in a much more compact, easy-to-manage box. Shipping for e-bikes is usually free to the customer, but the more compact box still translates to more savings at the bottom line, which ultimately contributes to it being a more affordable bike.

“Assembly”

The Portola’s ability to fold up nicely in a compact shipping box also means there’s almost no assembly required when it arrives. After pulling the Portola out of the box, it simply required a single Allen screw to be removed from its shipping position and reinstalled in the stem of the bike.

Screwing down the two bolts on the side of the stem lock it into place and you’re essentially good to go. All told, we had the Portola up and running in about 10 minutes from when we started opening the box. As with any newly assembled bike, you should still have a full review of the bike performed by a professional before heading out on your local bike path.

Stepping back and looking at the bike, its low frame features an oversized down tube which houses the battery. The frame itself is painted in a nice matte indigo and also comes in sea turquoise or gloss black. Ride1Up’s frame design and paint choices have always been a standout for us, and the Portola is no exception. It’s stunning to look at, from the refined Ride1Up badge up front to the paint-matched, integrated rear rack, the entire bike is a really elegant package.

The Riding Experience

After pumping the tires up to spec and taking the Portola out for a quick tuneup ride, we took it out on the town for a rip. Right away, the 750 watt rear hub motor made itself known both with its noticeable whine and the amount of power it kicks out.

The Portola features the 5 pedal assist modes common on e-bikes. They range from mellow and predictable in levels 1 and 2 on up to levels 4 and 5, which threaten to pull the bike out from under you if you’re not paying attention. It’s not what you’d expect from a compact bike like this, but it’s absolutely brimming with torque.

Ripping around on it, the motor essentially eliminates the weight of the 59 pound bike, making it feel like a lightweight BMX bike. Bunny hopping is admittedly a bit challenging on it, but even that is still completely possible. The 20″ x 3″ tires are oversized and provide tons of comfort with what feels like the perfect amount of traction for a bike of this size. They have small knobs for traction but are also well suited for cruising around town.

The folding plastic pedals reduce the horizontal dimensions of the bike and make it easier to get it into tight spaces. At the same time, Ride1Up managed to do away with the awkward center spindle bump that can make folding pedals less secure to ride on. The pedals on the Portola provided plenty of traction whether standing up and pumping hard or just kicking back on the seat for a cruise at the beach.

The size seems perfect for use in an all-around family bike. It’s small enough that with the seats down, smaller humans are able to ride it, and at full extension of the seat, even oversized humans are able to get around on it comfortably. Its ability to fold is a fantastic little perk that’s complemented by the integrated snap closure on the rear rack that helps keep everything secure and folded up. They even built a frame-integrated grip in at the center of the bike to make it easier to move around whether it’s folded or fully set up.

The Portola also comes with folding handlebars that make it a great option for folks living in an RV or on a boat or even in a compact space where you just need to get it out of the way.

At just $995, the Ride1Up Portola is a solid entrant into the affordable folding bike segment and it seems well suited for a wide range of rider styles and budgets. The rear rack out back is essentially an extension of the frame and looks beefy enough to carry a ton of weight. Officially, it’s rated for 130 pounds and is one less thing to buy, making it a breeze to add panniers or possibly even a passenger if you’re feeling daring.

Overall

It’s pretty mind-blowing that Ride1Up is able to deliver so much value in such a compact package. At 59 pounds (26.7 kilograms), it’s one of the lighter bikes available in this segment and it folds down into a nice compact form factor. This capability makes it a great option for people looking for an e-bike they can store in compact living situations like RVs, boats, and apartments.

To learn more or to purchase one, head over to Ride1Up Portola’s official website. It retails for $995 for the 10.4 amp-hour battery and $1095 for the 13.4 amp-hour battery.

Specs

Range : 20–40 miles per charge on the included 10.4Ah battery, 25–45 miles per charge on the optional 13.4Ah battery (+$100)

: 20–40 miles per charge on the included 10.4Ah battery, 25–45 miles per charge on the optional 13.4Ah battery (+$100) Battery : 10.4Ah battery, 13Ah optional long range battery (+$100)

: 10.4Ah battery, 13Ah optional long range battery (+$100) Weight : 59 pounds / 26.7 kilograms

: 59 pounds / 26.7 kilograms Motor : 750 watt rear hub motor with 65 Nm of torque

: 750 watt rear hub motor with 65 Nm of torque Speed : 1–28 mph / 45 kph

: 1–28 mph / 45 kph Assist : 5 levels of pedal assist with left thumb throttle

: 5 levels of pedal assist with left thumb throttle Class : Can be configured as a class 1–3 via the onboard settings menu

: Can be configured as a class 1–3 via the onboard settings menu Tires : 20”×3” cross-country low-tread tires

: 20”×3” cross-country low-tread tires Included Accessories: Front and rear alloy fenders, integrated front and rear LED lights.

Disclaimer: Ride1Up provided the Portola to the author for the purposes of this review.

