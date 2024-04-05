Funding Notice: $46 Million Available for Clean Transportation Research, Development, Demonstration, & Deployment

Yesterday, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced $45.8 million in new funding for projects that will advance research, development, demonstration, and deployment (RDD&D) critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.

The funding will drive innovation in equitable clean transportation and is aligned with strategies detailed in the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization.

Topic areas in the Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 R&D funding opportunity include:

Next-generation phosphate-based cathodes.

Advancing the state of the art for sodium-ion batteries.

Developing concepts for decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from off-road vehicles such as construction, agriculture, mining, and forestry vehicles.

Developing and deploying vehicle-to-everything technologies that can lead to meaningful savings at the vehicle and transportation system level.

Developing high-performance, domestically produced electrical steels (E-steels) for use in electrified powertrains.

Addressing critical cybersecurity needs for smart and secure electric vehicle charging.

As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensuring the benefits of a clean transportation system are shared equally, the funding seeks the participation of underserved communities and underrepresented groups. Applicants are required to describe how diversity, equity, and inclusion objectives will be incorporated into their project.

VTO provides a series of funding opportunity announcement (FOA) information session videos, which help applicants understand VTO’s FOA process and requirements. The recently released, Session 3: Tips for a Strong FOA Application, includes best practices for incorporating Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in a project.

Applicants must submit a concept paper by May 2, 2024, and full applications are due June 24, 2024.

Learn more on the VTO FY24 R&D FOA Webpage.

Courtesy of Department of Energy.

