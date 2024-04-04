US Audi EV Sales Grow 29%, BMW EV Sales Grow 63%

I published a long article yesterday on Tesla’s drooping sales in the 1st quarter of 2024 — compared to the 4th quarter of 2023 and even the 1st quarter of 2023. Some readers asked for broader context. Well, two of the automakers most similar to Tesla in class and vehicle price are Audi and BMW, and they just reported that their full electric vehicle (EV/BEV) sales grew 29% and 63%, respectively, year over year (YoY). So, in this case, the broader context is that the competition is doing well.

Audi has several models and model variants to choose from: the e-tron GT (+7%), the Q4 e-tron (+14%), the Q4 Sportback e-tron (+54%), Q8 e-tron (+53%), and the Q8 Sportback e-tron (+34%). Model by model, Audi EV sales are up. You can see more details on these models’ sales (and others) in the following quarterly sales chart from Audi:

That said, Audi sales were down overall — by 16% year over year in the 1st quarter. Also, Audi EV sales were down quarter over quarter — from 7,411 in the 4th quarter of 2023 to 5,714 in the 1st quarter of 2024. So, it’s actually a bit of a mixed bag with Audi.

Let’s look at BMW now.

Unfortunately, BMW presents an issue — it doesn’t publish figures for the BMW i4, i5, or i7. Those models’ sales are apparently just rolled into 4 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series sales data. I’m not sure why BMW doesn’t publish specific sales data for those models, especially when it presents i3 data. However, BMW did say that it sold 10,713 EVs in the first quarter, and gave the aforementioned stat that EV sales were up 63% year over year.

Considering BMW sales are up slightly overall, that’s a good sign for BMW’s EV sales growing overall in volume terms. The iX, the only EV model BMW presents, was up 25.3% from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 — from 2,351 sales to 2,945 sales.

So, BMW is looking good in 2024 and Audi is a mixed bag, with EV sales up but overall sales down. We’ll see what comes of the remainder of 2024.

