The Ryvid Anthem Is A Sleek & Sporty Electric Commuter Motorcycle

The Ryvid Anthem looks like a great zero emission city bike, whether it’s ridden for commuting, running errands, or just plain fun. With a top speed of up to 84 mph, a range of up to 75 miles per charge, and a relatively quick charging time, the Anthem has a lot going for it.

However (spoiler alert), as is the case with the first rounds of EVs produced by most e-mobility startups, the pricing is still a bit of a stretch for the average budget-conscious shopper. That said, if replacing an internal combustion engine vehicle with an electric one is important to you, and you can ride a motorcycle or are willing to learn, and you’ve got the funds (or financing options) to do it, the Anthem is worthy of a closer look, especially knowing that it received the 2024 Rider’s Choice award for best electric commuter motorcycle.

The electric motorcycle market seems to be filling out rapidly, especially in the “light” or small bike category, which are e-motos that are roughly the equivalent of a 125cc or 250cc gas motorcycle in terms of size and horsepower (and range, in some cases). And considering that those sizes of motorcycles are often suggested as a first bike — a beginner bike — it seems like a very smart segment for new and up-and-coming electric motorcycle companies to target with their bikes. After all, the popularity of e-bikes has gotten a lot of people to transition to cycling who may not have otherwise, so perhaps these ‘beginner’ electric motorcycles will enable more people to transition to an EV even if they’re not your “typical” biker.

The Anthem is propelled by a 72V 7.5kW (14kW peak) electric motor that can produce 10 horsepower (20 hp peak), which the company says is equivalent to a gas engine that is 250cc up to a 500cc in displacement. The motor is powered by a 72V 4.3kWh battery, and transmits the power to the rear wheel via a carbon belt drive, where a peak wheel torque of 338Nm is possible. The wheels are cast aluminum and are wrapped in Pirelli street tires, and the front fork and rear suspension both have adjustable dampening so that the rider can dial in their bike to best fit the terrain or route.

Braking is handled by both mechanical (disc) brakes and a regenerative braking function, where it can help recover some of the bike’s range either automatically in Eco mode — similar to one-pedal EV driving — or manually when in Sport mode with a regen brake button on the handlebars. Anthem also has a Cruise Control function, as well as a low-speed reverse function that could be really handy when parking the bike or otherwise maneuvering it in tight spaces.

The frame of the Anthem is made from cold folded stainless steel, which allows for a very light chassis (~12 pounds), and the entire bike weighs 313 pounds, of which about 87 pounds is the battery. Ryvid has a unique setup for the removable battery, as the battery has wheels of its own, so that once unlatched and lowered from the Anthem, riders can pull the battery along behind them like a wheeled suitcase. Having a removable battery that is easy to haul inside for charging can be a big plus for those without a dedicated charging parking spot at home, or to bring inside to be charged while working if the commute is longer than half a charge.

And now for that silly little detail of the pricing for the Anthem, which could be a deal-killer for many, but which could eventually come down into more reasonable territory. Ryvid lists the Anthem starting at $8995, with optional accessories or upgrades available, and the company does have a financing option if coming up with $9k in cash for this fun little street bike just isn’t possible at the moment. If you’re an impulse buyer with deep pockets, just be aware that there is a 4-week lead-time on the Anthem, and the company does offer demo rides out of its Orange County, CA, location, but the wait might seem longer if you go ride one and fall in love.

All images courtesy of Ryvid.

