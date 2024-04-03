Save Up To 37% On Select BLUETTI Portable Power Stations

Select BLUETTI portable power stations are on sale for up to 37% off, so whether you’re looking for a small or a medium or a larger unit, it’s possible to save hundreds of dollars on one right now.

Portable power stations have come a long way, as most of the first ones that came to market featuring lithium-ion battery chemistry were predominantly small smartphone-sized power banks for recharging personal electronics, but that has changed a lot in recent years. Newer units come with not only greatly increased storage and output capacities, but also include a variety of features that make them more useful than ever (onboard inverters and AC outlets, for example), even as their prices keep getting better, so it’s almost a no-brainer to have at least one on hand.

Portable power stations are excellent additions to emergency preparedness kits, they come in handy as a backup electricity source during power outages, they are super convenient for keeping devices charged while on off-grid adventures such as camping or hunting trips, and they can help keep the music going or the lights on at a tailgate party, just for starters. And because they are available with so many different storage and output capacities, as well as shapes, sizes, and weights, it’s incredibly simple these days to get the right unit for your specific needs. The following are three different BLUETTI portable power stations to consider, all at a considerable discount.

The BLUETTI AC70 power station features a 768Wh LiFePO4 battery pack, is capable of putting out 1000W (2000W in “Power Lifting Mode”), and has options for plugging in a variety of different devices. It has two AC outlets, two USB-A 12W outlets, two USB-C 100W outlets, and a 12V 10A receptacle (cigarette lighter outlet) for outputs. The AC70 can be charged via solar (up to 500W of solar) in about 2 hours, or via an AC outlet in about an hour and a half (0-80% in 45 minutes). Regularly $699, the BLUETTI AC70 is currently available for just $449, which is a 36% savings.

For something with a bit more capabilities, the BLUETTI AC180 portable power station has 1152Wh of capacity in its LiFePO4 batteries and can put out 1800W (2700W in Power Lifting Mode) through a variety of power ports. It has 4 AC outlets, four USB-A outlets, a USB-C outlet, and a 12V 10A receptacle for plugging devices into it, as well as a wireless charging pad. The AC180 can be charged via an AC outlet in about an hour (0-80% in 45 minutes) or with up to 500W of solar panels in about 3 hours. Regularly $999, the BLUETTI AC180 is currently available for 37% off, bringing the price down to just $629.

Stepping up again in capacity and output, the BLUETTI AC200L features 2048Wh of capacity in its LiFePO4 batteries, can put out 2400W (3600W in Power Lifting Mode), and can also be added to with extension batteries for up to 8192Wh in storage capacity. It has 5 AC outlets, a 30A RV outlet, two USB-A outlets, two USB-C outlets, a 48V outlet, and a 12V 10A receptacle for power out, and it can be charged from 0-80% via an AC outlet in about 45 minutes, or with up to 1200W of solar panels in about two hours. Regularly $1999, the BLUETTI AC200L is currently just $1399, a savings of 30%.

