Tarform’s Electric Motorcycles Are Poetry In Motion

Tarform’s electric motorcycles are works of art even when standing still, but are pure poetry in motion on the road. The company’s flagship model, the Luna, evokes café racer and scrambler vibes, but this premium bike also features a high tech electric drivetrain bundled into its head-turning package. The Luna, which is built to order with a lead-time of up to 6 months, is virtually immune to impulse buyers, but Tarform’s second model is a production bike with similarly impressive specs at a more palatable price.

The recently revealed Tarform Vera appears to share some of the design DNA with the Luna, but with a decidedly more futuristic look, and although the Vera’s top speed is a bit lower than the Luna, it’s just as quick and lighter in weight, which translates to a similar range of about 100 miles per charge. And with a price that is almost half that of the Luna, the Vera could be the city bike that helps transform Tarform from a small bespoke builder to a global presence.

The 440-pound Luna, which sells for $28,000 and up depending on the configuration, features a 55 kW (~75hp) electric motor with 160 Nm of torque that transmits its power to the rear wheel with a belt drive, for a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 120 mph. Its 11.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to deliver a range of up to 100 miles per charge, can be recharged from 0-100% in two hours with a Level 2 charger (4 hours with a Level 1). And the company has a unique take on the sound of its motorcycles, with Tarform describing it as “amplifying the electromagnetic waves from the motor” to create “something unheard of” in EVs (listen to the video below).

The Tarform Vera, on the other hand, weighs 360 pounds, and has a 35 kW (55 kW peak) electric motor with the same amount of torque as the Luna, which can push the bike from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of around 85 mph.

The 8 kWh battery is said to have a range of up to 100 miles, with a similar recharge time as the Luna, and since both bikes feature regenerative braking, it’s possible to recoup some of the range on long downhills. The Vera will sell for $16,000 and up, depending on the configuration, and Tarform has just opened up pre-orders for it, with deliveries expected sometime in 2025.

