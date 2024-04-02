Do You Even Solar, Bro? Installers Can Compete In The 2025 Solar Games For Cash Prizes

There’s nothing like a little friendly competition to shake things up a bit, no matter what the industry, and for solar installers, the 2025 Solar Games offer a chance for teams to show off their skills — and have a shot at winning a $10,000 cash prize.

2025 will be the fifth time the Solar Games have been held by Intersolar North America, and entrants for the competition will go up against each other live during next year’s event, which will be held February 25-27, 2025 in San Diego, CA. Teams will compete by building residential solar and storage systems, with the teams being judged on how they do install and connect everything in the system, from the solar modules to the racking and inverters to the battery storage system, on the basis of quality, speed, safety, and other criteria.

Here’s a quick look at the 2024 Solar Games:

Some pertinent details about the Solar Games include:

Interested teams throughout North America must apply by September 20, 2024.

All team members must be OSHA 10 certified; one member must be NABCEP certified or a licensed electrician.

Cash prizes include: first place $10,000, second place $3,500, and third place $2,500.

An advisory board representing K2 Systems, ReVision Energy, Rolls Battery Engineering, Institute for Building Technology and Safety, Twende Solar, and Solar Cowboyz will help develop and oversee the competition.

Sponsor-provided equipment will later be donated to Twende Solar for use in projects empowering under-resourced communities with renewable energy systems.

Get more information at Intersolar.

