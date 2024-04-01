Maeving’s Electric Motorcycles Offer Zero-Emission Thrills With A Healthy Dose Of Nostalgia

The body of Maeving’s electric motorcycles emulate the iconic look of the café racers and bobbers of yesteryear, but without all the noise and fumes. The UK-based Maeving has successfully married classic British motorcycle design with a zero-emission electric drivetrain and produced a worthy (and stylish) contender for a lightweight city bike that won’t break the bank. And it doesn’t hurt that Maeving, which is the UK’s first electric motorcycle manufacturer, is also located in the same part of the country where other classic British bike companies began.

“Our motorcycles are built in Coventry, in the British Midlands, which is the beating heart of British motorcycling. BSA, Norton, Royal Enfield, and Triumph are some of the best-known examples of fantastic companies with their roots in the British Midlands.”

Maeving offers two models of electric motorcycles, the RM1S, with 7kW (10.5kW peak) electric motor capable speeds up to 70 mph, and the RM1, which is a tamer version with a 3kW (4.4kW peak), and which looks to be a great beginner bike. The company claims that the 290-lb RM1S can deliver a range of up to 80 miles per charge from its dual 2.7kWh batteries, with a charge time of 0-80% 4.5 hours. Its sibling, the RM1, has 45 mph top speed, and a range of up to 80 miles as well from its dual 2 kWh batteries, and batteries on both models are removable, which is a huge plus for those without a dedicated parking spot for charging.

The Maeving bikes both feature a 2.6-gallon locking compartment in the faux gas tank, complete with ports for charging devices while on the go, and have an analog-style speedomoter and a diamond-stitch seat that add to their retro-look. Both models have a suspension fork with 110mm of travel in the front, and dual shocks with 80mm of travel in the rear, and their wheels are wrapped in Dunlap K70 tires in keeping with the vintage look of the bikes.

Maeving, which is a direct-to-consumer manufacturer, has now launched its bikes in the US (deliveries are California-only at the moment), and will be offering test rides in the Los Angeles area in April (the RM1) and June (the RM1S) to those who have signed up on the waitlist. The RM1 is priced starting at $6495 for the single battery version, and the RM1S is priced starting at $8995 (a pre-order slot can be reserved with a refundable $500 deposit), with deliveries beginning in July of 2024.

