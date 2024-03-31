Mr Beast & Lectric Ebikes Donate Life-Changing Ebikes to 600 People

The crew at Lectric Ebikes in Phoenix, Arizona, have been designing and building some of the most affordable, functional zero emission vehicles on the planet for years now.

This year, they partnered with Mr. Beast to donate $600,000 worth of e-bikes to people in need across the United States. The challenge with any philanthropic effort is finding the best way to put donor resources into the hands of people who can use them most effectively.

To tackle this head-on, Mr Beast’s philanthropic arm, Beast Philanthropy, put out a call to its massive following, asking people to submit a video communicating their need. They received thousands of videos and filtered that down to 600 people on the internet.

From that shortlist, the team at Beast Philanthropy opened the floodgates and the wave of donations started. Some of the e-bikes were delivered by hand while others were shipped directly to the recipients. So many of them posted video responses of them unboxing their bikes, riding them for the first time, or sharing how their new electric bikes would change their lives.

It’s a powerful format that shows how singular actions like donating a bike — whether it be new, used, electric, or manual — can absolutely change people’s lives. It can be a simple act of paying for someone’s ticket on the bus or giving someone in need a ride to the store. Working through life one day at a time can sometimes be a slog, and this video was a great reminder to step out of our comfort zones to extend a helping hand whenever we’re able.

We don’t often think about people in the US as having the same level of need as what we hear about from other countries around the world. But as with any society, there are people at the fringes suffering everyday. They struggle to make ends meet whether it be to support their family here in the States or to send the money they earn to their family overseas.

Mr. Beast shared a handful of the stories from the massive wave of e-bike donations in the video linked below. It’s a touching story that shows not only how massive corporations like Mr. Beast and Lectric Ebikes can make an impact (and are!), but also how people in each and every one of our communities across the nation and around the world are in need, and how every one of us can take a small step to make a positive impact in the lives of those around us.

This particular initiative is especially touching because it not only transforms people’s lives, it puts zero-emission transportation solutions into their hands and enables them to get to school, to work, and to run errands around town with zero emissions in a low-cost, low maintenance electric vehicle that just happens to be a Lectric Ebike.

As Mr Beast himself said, “Lectric Ebikes time and time again steps up to the plate, asks for very little, and helps us help as many people as possible. In this video, they gave us $600,000 worth of bikes! If you ever were curious if a brand actually likes helping people and wants to do good, you shouldn’t have to wonder that about Lectric Ebikes. If there ever was a brand you should support, it’s them.”

