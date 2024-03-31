Colorado Introduces New Easy E-Bike Credit

When it comes to EV tax credits, people often have a LOT of questions. People want to know whether they’re eligible, whether it’s refundable, and whether it applies to the EV they want to buy. It’s also important to know whether it’s a point-of-sale tax credit that works like a discount, or whether it’s something that you can only claim on your taxes later. Also, I’ve seen people on Facebook groups and Reddit agonizing over whether the dealer put some form into the IRS, or whether they somehow else will end up getting hosed.

But, if you want to buy an e-bike in Colorado, getting a credit for that purchase couldn’t be much easier.

Below are the instructions for taking advantage of it. Be sure to read carefully!

Live in Colorado

Buy an e-bike at a participating bike shop

Get $450 off

That’s literally it. There are some limitations, like that you can only do this once per year, but those are checked on by the bike shop, so you don’t have to call your accountant or lawyer to make sure you don’t end up owing thousands of bucks or something. Unlike a previous program the state offered, there’s no limit on the number of people who can participate.

“Reducing the cost of e-bikes by $450 will save Coloradans money and help reduce traffic for everyone. I’m excited that so many Coloradans will save money not only when buying an e-bike, but also on reduced gas costs for their car because sometimes they will be able to get where they want to go on their brand new e-bike,” said Governor Polis.

There’s one thing that could get in the way, though. Because of the way the program is structured, many dealers are choosing to not participate. Sadly, bike shops need to be able to front the money for the rebate and then get that money back from the state at the end of the year. This keeps many local bike shops from being able to both participate in the program and stay afloat.

Fortunately, the state is looking for ways to help more dealers participate. First, the plan is to try to move to quarterly reimbursement, allowing dealers to get money back from the sales faster. The state is also trying to work out a deal with some banks in Colorado that can lend the money to bike shops until reimbursement time.

But, once the program gets going well and a lot more bike shops start participating, the program should help a lot more people in the state get a new set of wheels, even if it’s only two or three. E-bikes not only help people have a lot more fun on a bike, but they turn a sweaty and dirty affair into a serious transportation option for many more people to consider. Plus, being able to ride out to work in the morning on battery power and then use pedal power on the way home gives people another opportunity to exercise. For many people, the clean air benefits are just icing on the cake.

With all of these advantages, this should be a great program.

Featured image by Jennifer Sensiba.

