The NOVUS One Lightweight E-Moto Could Make City Commuting Fun

The NOVUS One electric motorcycle is a quick and right-sized bike for getting around the city, bringing together some great specs and an ultramodern look in a lightweight package. This lightweight little motorcycle could be a sweet choice for a zero-emission ride, and one that would make the daily commute quite a bit of fun.

NOVUS was founded in 2019, but its roots date back to a university project in 2010, when founder René Renger and lead developer Marcus Weidig set out to “create the coolest electric light motorcycle” for a joint bachelor’s thesis.

“Our concept from the beginning was to combine the advantages of the bicycle world with those of the motorcycle world. The lightness and agility of an eBike combined with the performance and sovereignty of a motorcycle, combined with an electric drive and a design that finally feels like the future.”

They both went on after university to eventually work as designers at Volkswagen, but continued to hold on to the idea of a “new kind of light bike,” and after some 9 years of working part time on the design of the NOVUS, they brought a prototype to CES 2019. Soon after, the company was founded, and René and Marcus each left their previous positions and have been working toward their vision ever since. The team is now 15 members strong and are working together to bring the NOVUS One to life, “which can serve as an inspiration for change in the motorcycle industry.”

The NOVUS One is based on a carbon fiber monocoque frame that weighs just 6.9 kg (15.2 lb), which is claimed to be lighter and more rigid than conventional steel or aluminum frames, as well as being more “visually appealing.” Driving the rear wheel is a high torque (400Nm) transverse flux motor from GKN, which has “unequalled torque density and efficiency,” and when paired with the 5.4 kW battery, it delivers a driving performance that “easily surpasses comparable 125cc machines.” A fast charger option can bring the battery from 0-80% in 1.5 hours (220V input), and the charger can be brought with as it fits in the open diamond in the frame (or which can hold a purpose-made backpack, the “Backster”).

The weight of the NOVUS One is 103 kg (227 lb), with a total possible payload of 130 kg (286 lb), with the fastest version of the bike able to go from 0-50 km (31 mph) in 1.9 seconds. The Base model of the One is limited to producing 7 kW (peak) of power, with a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) and a range of up to 150 kilometers. The Super version of the One is limited to 12 kW (peak), with a top speed of 95 km/h (59 mph), with a possible range of 140 km (86.9 miles). And for the ultimate version of the One (they refer to it as the ‘God’ version), the motor can produce up to 25 kW of power for a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph) and a range of about 135 km (83.8 miles) per charge.

The sticky bit about this electric motorcycle is its price, which starts at €22,500 (~$24,275) for the base model, as that’s a fair bit of cabbage for a bike that has specs somewhat less than say, the Zero FX, which retails for about $12,500. The NOVUS One claims 400 Nm of torque, while the FX claims just 106 Nm, but the FX also has a bit higher top speed and longer range than the One, for about half the price. They are two different kinds of motorcycles, so perhaps it’s not an apples to apples comparison, and there’s always a premium for early adoption of the first models of most new vehicles, so perhaps the price is just right.

NOVUS is taking pre-orders for a limited Founders Edition of the One with a €150 refundable deposit, with an estimate delivery date of the first quarter of 2025. There is also a lease option mentioned starting at €350 per month, which might be a lot more palatable of a cost for anyone who wants to get a feel for it before actually purchasing one outright. All the details are available at the NOVUS website, including a way to sign up to be on the list to be notified about opportunities for a test ride.

