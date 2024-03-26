Hot Deals: Up To 46% Off Renogy 100W Solar Panels & Solar Starter Kits

If getting started with solar power is on your to-do list, now’s the time to start shopping, because solar panel prices continue to drop even as the number of choices for photovoltaic panels is increasing. Or perhaps you already have a small-scale home or off-grid solar setup and are looking to add to it, or even build a second (or third) solar power system for friends or family, or for a cabin or boat or RV, in which case these solar deals from Renogy may be of interest.

Right now, there are a few hot deals available on Renogy solar panels, ranging from single 100W panels to a pair of 100W panels to a 100W starter kit complete with a charge controller and extension cables.

First, the Renogy 100W 12V monocrystalline solar panel, which regularly sells for $114.99, is currently 33% off, bringing the price down to just $76.99 each. The panels measure 41.8″L x 20.9″W x 1.4″H and weigh 14.1 pounds each, and are claimed to be able to produce an average of 500Wh of electricity each (depending on the intensity of the sunlight and the number of hours of sunlight hitting the panel). The aluminum frames have 20 pre-drilled holes for ease of mounting them, whether for a roof or ground-mounted, mounted flat or on a tilting rack, and they come with a 10-year warranty on workmanship. A 2-piece bundle of the same 100W panels, regularly $238.99, is also on sale for $158.99, but you’ll actually save more buying the single units right now.

Next, the Renogy 100W 12V solar panel starter kit, which includes a 30A pulse width modulation (PWM) charge controller, extension cables for connecting the panel to the controller and the controller to the battery, and mounting brackets, is 46% off its regular price of $225.99, bringing the price down to just $120.99. A similar bundle, but with a Bluetooth module that wirelessly connects to the charge controller for monitoring and control, is also on sale for 45% off, bringing the price down from $270.98 to just $147.98.

“The Renogy 100W Solar Power Starter Kit is perfect for new customers wanting to get a start in solar. The Starter Kit is great for off-grid applications, such as RVs, trailers, boats, sheds, and cabins — providing many benefits, including, but not limited to, quiet power production and grid independence. Adding a polycrystalline or monocrystalline solar panel kit can extend your travels further than ever before.”

Finally, the same 100W solar panel starter kit as above, but with a 40A MPPT (maximum power point tracking) charge controller instead of the 30A PWM controller, regularly $359.99, is on sale for 33% off, bringing the price down to just $239.99. If you’re curious about which type of charge controller you need, and how to size one for your application, here’s a great little primer on the differences between MPPT and PWM charge controllers.

