$50 Million for Tribal Clean Energy Projects: Funding Doubled, Now Available for Clean Energy Technology Deployment

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the funding available under the Clean Energy Technology Deployment on Tribal Lands — 2024 (DE-FOA-0003298) funding opportunity announcement (FOA) has doubled, increasing from $25 million to $50 million.

Through this FOA, the DOE Office of Indian Energy is soliciting applications from Indian Tribes, which include Alaska Native Regional Corporations and Village Corporations, Intertribal Organizations, and Tribal Energy Development Organizations, to install clean energy technology on Tribal lands.

Applications are due May 30, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET.

Download the full FOA document to learn more and apply.

Informational Webinar Recording

The Office of Indian Energy hosted an informational webinar on March 14 to provide interested applicants with more information on the FOA and how to apply. In addition to describing the FOA, information was provided on who is eligible to apply, what an application needs to include, cost share and other requirements, how to ask questions, and how applications will be selected for funding.

This FOA builds on the authorities granted to the DOE Office of Indian Energy under the Energy Policy Act of 2005, to accelerate the deployment of clean energy technology on Tribal lands. In addition to the $75 million committed to Tribal energy projects selected in 2023, the Office of Indian Energy has invested over $120 million in Native communities across the contiguous 48 states and Alaska since 2010.

These investments have resulted in more than 46 megawatts of new electricity generation installed—helping power more than 8,800 Tribal buildings and contributing meaningfully to the President’s Justice40 Initiative to provide 40% of the overall benefits of federal clean energy investments to disadvantaged and underrepresented communities.

Learn more about past funding opportunities and the Office of Indian Energy.

