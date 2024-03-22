Volkswagen Announces ID. Buzz GTX, A Performance Version of the Reborn Microbus

In most ways, the ID. Buzz is already good enough to capture a buyer. Using a paint scheme and overall shape that’s reminiscent of the classic Microbus, the road to a purchase is paved with sentimental value. But one thing an EV can have that most Microbuses never had is serious torque. And to capture people who love performance, the company is pouring even more on!

The new ID. Buzz GTX will be available in a variety of configurations. Both the short- and long-wheelbase versions will be available with some extra electric oomph. The ID. Buzz GTX will also be available in two battery sizes, and with 5, 6, or 7 seats to suit every family’s needs (well, most families). No matter what size of van you choose, the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system is standard, and you’ll want it that way to hold down all the power.

But the press release strangely didn’t tell us how much tire-shredding torque the motors (one front and one rear) would deliver. So, I had to look elsewhere to find that they’re expecting to deliver about 335 horsepower and around 500 lb-ft of torque. So, yes, there’s some serious juice running in those wires!

Between the power and the weight, the GTX will also be a decent tow vehicle. It’s rated to pull 1800 kg (just under 4,000 lb), and the AWD system is optimized to help combat problems towing on wet or loose surfaces.

The vehicle is also set up to have a unique look compared to normal ID. Buzzes. Instead of the normal front bumper, the GTX comes with something special. The front cooling intake features a honeycomb design, and some new air guide elements on the sides give it a unique look. All parts of the vehicle that are black come with a special high-gloss surface. Special Solna 20″ wheels come standard, while there are two 21″ options. There are also some unique daytime running lights integrated into the bumper.

The interior also features a darker look — in fact, it’s the only ID. Buzz with a black headliner. The seats have a special GTX design, and the front seats both have electric adjustments with memory functions. All of the seats have a special diamond pattern featuring ArtVelours microfleece and red contrasting seams/piping. The steering wheel also has matching red stitching and integrate chrome GTX lettering.

While not as versatile as the concept ID. Buzz’s interior, it’s still set up for a variety of uses. Both the short wheelbase and the long wheelbase offer lots of storage space, and a downright cavernous area opens with seats folded or removed. Even loaded up with seven people inside, the longer version has over 300 liters of cargo space behind the third row. Multiflex boards can also be used to load stacks of cargo in an organized way.

Long-wheelbase versions of the vehicle will now get a panoramic sunroof option with smart glass. This gives you the ability to darken or open the roof glass for comfort and to avoid the greenhouse effect.

The GTX will also be the first to get a major hardware and software update. This includes a heads-up display, a better infotainment system, and more graphics power to power a better menu system. The display is up to 12.9 inches from 12.0 in the previous models, along with an illuminated touch bar for climate controls. A new voice assistant, powered by ChatGPT and with access to the latest information, can help drivers and passengers get the latest information as well as control vehicle functions.

Altogether, the addition of this ID. Buzz GTX to the lineup makes for five electric GTX models.

All images provided by VW.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here