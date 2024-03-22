EV Market Share in 17 Countries — USA, China, & 15 European Countries

While creating an article rounding up US electric vehicle sales stats, it also came to mind to round up some country EV market share stats and charts. Max Holland does a fantabulous job of tracking and reporting in detail on EV sales and EV market share in France, the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Norway. However, we don’t often combine and compare these and other country markets. Let’s have a look at how 15 different European countries as well as China and the US are doing in a few charts.

To start with, I’m including a couple of full-year chart as well as a quarterly chart. However, we don’t yet have the 2023 figures for most of these countries or their Q4 2023 figures. I’m collecting these from EU-EVs, and will publish an update when we get those final 2023 figures in. Also, note that Belgium is not included in the 2022 chart, while China is not included in the quarterly charts (I plan to include it in the next edition but couldn’t in this edition).

Looking at the 2022 market share chart, of course, Norway (81.5%) is far out in the lead, as it has been for more than a decade. Sweden has a very solid 33.7%, and then three more countries are above 20% — the Netherlands (23.2%), China (22%), and Denmark (20.8%). The US, for those curious, is down near the bottom at 5.5%. Yes, it rose to 7.2% in 2023, but as you can see, that’s likely not enough to climb up the chart.

This second chart shows how these markets changed from 2021 to 2022. As you can see, every market had increased EV market share in 2022 except for Italy, which Carlo Ombello was tracking and covering for us until things really went south.

Interestingly, huge growth occurred at the top of the chart — Norway and Sweden both saw growth of about 14 percentage points year over year. The next best in that regard was China, with growth of 10 percentage points. The US saw 2.5 percentage points of growth — admittedly, not too hot in this context.

Since we don’t have the full-year 2023 results yet, let’s also look at the Q1–Q3 2023 figures.

Interesting enough, Norway’s quarterly EV market share trend in 2023 was downward. Still, even the lowest — 3rd quarter — result was above the 2022 result. Most other countries saw their EV market share march upward. Though, down at the bottom of the chart — where the USA, Spain, and Italy hang out — there wasn’t much change at all going on.

Do any big takeaways from these charts jump out at you? Any other requests for EV sales reports in this realm?

