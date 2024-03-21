Hot Deals: Up To $749 Off Portable Power Stations & Solar Panels From VTOMAN

A spring sale on VTOMAN portable power stations, including one bundle that includes a foldable solar panel for charging it with zero emission electrons, could save you up to $750 if you purchase one by March 25th.

Let’s face it. By now, every home should have at least one portable power station, even if it’s a small one, and at least one solar panel to charge it with in the event of a power outage in their emergency preparedness supplies. The prices on portable battery systems for personal or home use have gone down exponentially over the last decade, even as they have become capable of higher storage capacities, faster charging times, longer lasting, and are much more useful due to the inclusion of features like on-board inverters to supply AC power and a variety of power ports to choose from.

Similarly, portable solar panels have improved by leaps and bounds, becoming much more efficient, lighter in weight, and longer lasting, while also dropping appreciably in price. So if the higher prices of portable power stations and foldable solar panels in the past once put you off purchasing either of them, today’s relatively low prices make it easier than ever to ensure you have at least some off-grid source of electricity at hand. Not only are they great to have in the event of a power outage and as part of a disaster preparedness kit, but they’re also incredibly handy in non-emergency settings, such as on camping trips, picnics, tailgate parties, or on road trips.

There is a sale currently running on a selection of VTOMAN portable power stations on Amazon — through Monday March 25th — which could save you anywhere from $400 to $750, so take a look at some of the options below.

The Jump 1000 portable power station features a 1000W output (2000W peak) from its 1408Wh LiFePO4 battery, and has 3 AC outlets, 4 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, two 12V DC ports, and one 12V car port to choose from for powering devices. It also includes a port for either jumpstarting a vehicle or adding an additional battery to expand its capacity up to 2376Wh, and can be charged via an AC outlet, up to 200W of solar panels, or from a 12V car outlet. Regularly $999, it’s currently on sale for $598 for Prime members.

The FlashSpeed 1500 portable power station features a 1500W output (3000W peak) from its 1548Wh LFP battery (expandable to 3096Wh with a FlashSpeed 1500 extra battery). It has virtually the same number of outlet ports as the Jump 1000, and can be charged with up to 400W of solar or an AC outlet or a car outlet, with VTOMAN claiming it can be charged from 0 to 100% in an hour from an AC outlet. Normally $1299, it is currently on sale for $699 for Prime members.

Finally, a bundle with the FlashSpeed 1500 portable power station and a 220W folding solar panel is also available at a deep discount. Regularly $1799, this bundle is currently on sale for $1049, a $749 savings. This is the same power station as above, but includes the 220W solar panel, which is able to charge the battery from 0 to 100% in 9 hours. VTOMAN’s LiFePO4 batteries are said to be capable of more than 3000 charging cycles, which means it will last for quite a few off-grid camping trips, and all of the above products come with a 2-year warranty.

