The Moped-Ish ASYNC A1 Pro Is A Funky Belt-Driven “Power Beast”

The e-mobility company ASYNC calls its A1 Pro model a “structurally re-imagined power beast,” and it certainly is a unique looking e-bike, with seemingly more in common with a little e-moto than a bicycle. However, the A1 is a Class 3 e-bike and can be pedaled, although I’d venture a guess that most buyers are going to lean heavily on the throttle most of the time, especially when it’s in off-road mode.

It seems like the latest flavor of e-bike to grab the attention of e-mobility companies is the moped-ish electric 2-wheeler, with more emphasis on the use of the throttle rather than the pedal-assist system, and the relatively new A1 Pro from ASYNC is another entry into the moto-like segment. And while there are some e-bike purists (yes, even the electric bike community has purists) who decry these types of bikes as being either bad for the reputation of cyclists in general, or as being overkill and “not really an e-bike,” yadda yadda yadda, I for one welcome this newish breed of electric micromobility offerings. For personal transportation, especially for local journeys (maybe not for long-distance commuting just yet), having more options for zero emission vehicles is a plus, and whether they are being pedaled or not isn’t super relevant to the discussion, in my opinion. Having electrified options for just about everything on wheels allows for more choice, because what is appropriate for one person’s transport needs isn’t necessarily going to fit someone else’s needs, not to mention the differences in everyone’s tastes in aesthetics.

The ASYNC A1, which comes in the basic version with a chain drive or the Pro version with a belt drive, features a 1200W (2500W peak) hub motor capable of delivering 100 Nm of torque to the rear wheel. The A1 frame includes an inverted fork with an air shock in the front and a coilover monoshock in the rear (which is hidden in the frame just above the bottom bracket), with dual 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes for stopping power, and the bike rolls on 20″ x 4.0″ knobby tires for both street and all-terrain riding. Most of the bike’s components are rated IPX7 and so are essentially waterproof.

ASYNC ran a successful Indiegogo campaign to launch the A1, where it promised a 150 mile range from its 1920Wh Samsung 21700 battery. That range claim has got to be if you’re using the lowest pedal assist level, but it’s still not too shabby. According to the company website, the A1 Pro can go anywhere from 50 to 88 miles per charge just using the throttle, which is most likely enough for most people’s needs, but it does have an 8-10 hour charge time, so that might change how people use it. With a shorter charge time, a lot more runs on the dirt track or trail are possible in a day, but as a daily commuter, it’s most likely fine.

The ASYNC A1 Pro weighs in at 123 pounds, so it’s less like an e-bike you can just schlep up and down stairs all the time, and more like a lightweight scooter or moped, but it’s still not too heavy to deal with if it needs to be transported or carried a short distance (in which case, another person would really come in handy). The cost of the A1 Pro is $3499, although the website is listing it at $300 off (plus a free chain lock and water bottle cage), bringing the price down to $3199. Get the details on this “structurally re-imagined power beast” at the ASYNC website.

