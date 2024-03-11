The MOD BIKES 2024 E-Bike Collection Offers Power, Panache, & Nuance

Today’s launch of the MOD BIKES 2024 e-bike collection introduces a number of upgrades that will appeal to fans and new buyers alike, such as torque sensors, dual battery options, tunable pedal assist levels, and the ability to wirelessly control a Lumos smart helmet’s lighting and turn signals. The new collection was unveiled at SXSW, where the company is also offering group rides and an after party to celebrate the launch.

Although MOD BIKES is new on the CleanTechnica radar, it is not the new kid on the block, as the Austin-based e-bike company has been building stylish electric 2-wheelers for some time. Originally operating just a brick-and-mortar electric bike store, it’s not necessary anymore to shop in person, as MOD has its bikes available online, complete with a virtual demo option.

The MOD BIKES model that really stands out to me at first is the Easy 3 cruiser bike with the SideCar option, and this stylish ride packs a lot of great features into an eye-catcher of an e-bike. Although the Easy + SideCar ($4,190) isn’t a brand new model for MOD, it has been upgraded for 2024 with a torque sensor, the ability to program the pedal assist levels to suit the rider, and a wireless system that can connect with accessories such as the Lumos smart helmet. It also has a parking brake feature for ease of mounting/dismounting/loading the bike without it rolling away. The Easy 3 is also available on its own ($3290) without the sidecar.

Below is a brief video overview of the new Easy + SideCar features from founder Dor Korngold:

The Easy, although perhaps one of the most visually compelling, is only one of the company’s e-bike models, which include a cargo bike, a folding bike, and a commuter bike (plus a full suspension ‘adventure’ bike, which is not yet shown on the company website). All of the models have been upgraded for 2024 to include torque sensors, a bigger full-color display, the company’s Snap-On System for accessories as standard on all models, and the option to modify some of the advanced settings, including the torque-assist settings, speed limit, acceleration rate, a digital password lock, and access to an off-road mode.

The MOD Cargo 1 e-bike (video above) features a step-through frame, a foldable stem for storage, a front suspension fork, dual fenders, a heavy duty kickstand, a trigger-shifted 7-speed drivetrain, an extended rear rack compatible with child seats, and a variety of optional accessories to best suit the hauling needs of its riders. The Cargo’s 750W geared hub motor delivers 69Nm of torque with a top electric pedal-assisted speed of up to 28 mph, and a range of up to 90 miles with the dual battery option. Total payload capacity for the Cargo ($2590) is 400 pounds.

The City+ 3 ($2190) is a foldable e-bike with a 69Nm 500W hub motor and a torque sensor, a front suspension fork, and the same Snap-On System compatibility for maximum accessorization. It features 20″ x 3″ tires, a suspension seat post, an adjustable handlebar stem, and a wide gel saddle for comfort.

The pedal assist levels available on all MOD models are as follows:

Fit – Get a workout with a balanced assist.

Eco – Enjoy longer rides without fatigue.

Cargo – Designed for efficiency and carrying heavy loads.

Sport – Stronger assist for cruising at higher speeds.

Turbo – Experience max acceleration and performance.

With the new torque sensor, there is a lot more nuance to the pedal assist system as compared with a cadence sensor, and when combined with the ability to customize the pedal assist parameters, these e-bikes promise an organic feel when pedaling. And with the Snap-On System, riders can quickly install and remove a variety of accessories on the bikes, which is a great feature that allows for easy modification to best match each day’s riding needs.

One neat new feature on all of the models is the MOD Connect system, which wirelessly connects with the Lumos smart helmet ($119) so that riders can control the helmet’s turn signals from the bike, and the helmet’s brake light is automatically synced with the bike. It also allows for the helmet to automatically sync up with the bike, and for the helmet to be powered off when the bike is powered off. Below is a quick look at the system:

All of the models from MOD BIKES have a 5-year warranty on the frame, an 18-month warranty on the electrical systems and suspension, and a 12-month warranty on the drivetrain. Buyers get a 14-day free trial, during which they can exchange or return it with free shipping for a full refund. And stay tuned, because MOD sent me a review model of the Easy + SideCar e-bike and the Lumos smart helmet that I’ve been tooling around on in order to give it a thorough hands-on review here on CleanTechnica — very soon.

[Update: I asked when the full suspension MOD Black model would be available, and was told that it will be on the website around late March/early April.]

All images courtesy of MOD BIKES.

