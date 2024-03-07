Come & Get It! Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Pre-Sales Commence

Volkswagen launched the ID.7 Tourer just last month, and now you can place pre-orders for the hot, sleek, utilitarian, electric estate car.

The ID.7 Tourer is first coming in the ID.7 Tourer Pro trim, which comes with 607 km (377 miles) of range on a full charge from its 77 kWh battery (note that a longer-range version of the ID.7 Tourer with 685 km, or 426 miles, of range will be available in time as well), 210 kW (286 PS) of power output, and 175 kW fast DC charging (which allows for 10–80% charge in 28 minutes). Of course, it’s got plenty of space inside — “up to 605 litres of luggage” and a max load capacity “up to 1,714 litres.” If all of those specs fit your needs and desires, then we’re just down to styling and branding.

Oh yes … and price. The ID.7 Tourer Pro starts at €54,795.

Along with all the usual stuff, the ID.7 Tourer Pro comes with an augmented reality head-up display, 10 colors of background lighting, wireless phone charging, and black roof rails (with a 75 kg roof load).

Need something a little more plush and fancy? Get the Interior package Plus: “The Interior package Plus04 includes, among other things, 30-colour background lighting, electrically adjustable ergoActive comfort seats in the front (with massage programmes and active air conditioning), seat centre panels in ArtVelours Eco microfleece in the front and on the outer rear seats, as well as a Harman Kardon sound system with a total output of 700 watts.” Or get the Exterior package Plus: “The Exterior package Plus04 with Smart Glass offers a large panoramic sunroof as an innovative detail. The glass layers of this smart glass can be electronically switched between opaque or clear. Among other things, this package also includes DCC adaptive chassis control, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, Dynamic Light Assist (main-beam control) and LED tail light clusters with dynamic turn signals. Optionally illuminated Volkswagen badges on the front and rear round off the appearance of the ID.7 Tourer.”

The ID.7 Tourer Pro also comes with Volkswagen’s platter of driver-assist features. “Assist systems on board as standard. All versions of the ID.7 Tourer are equipped with assist systems such as the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) including Lane Assist (lane keeping system), Side Assist (lane change system), the Car2X hazard warning system, Dynamic Road Sign Display, Rear View (rear view camera system) and Light Assist (main-beam control).”

Again, this is a very comfortable looking car. “As the large wheelbase of 2,971 mm almost completely benefits the interior, the overall length of the ID.7 Tourer of 4,961 mm means there is above-average legroom in the rear,” Volkswagen writes.

However, at the end of the day, many people buy cars based on how they look, how they connect to that person’s identity, and the brand behind them. I don’t think the ID.7 Tourer will struggle in these fields, as it’s got a mixture of conventional and luxurious styling and appeal. The car will find its perfect buyers.

Let’s close with a few more pictures to hammer the point home that this is one attractive electric car and should sell very well across Europe.

All photos courtesy of Volkswagen.

