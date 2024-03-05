Solar E-Clipse 2.0 E-Moto Features A Carbon Fiber Frame & 10kW Motor

The new Solar E-Clipse 2.0 electric motorcycle looks to be a strong contender in the lightweight e-moto category, with a 60 mph top speed and a range of up to 75 miles per charge, all wrapped up in a sleek 138 lb (60.8 kg) carbon fiber package.

While electric cars and e-bikes tend to get most of the attention in the e-mobility sector, there are a lot of new-ish small and light electric vehicles in the middle ground between those two categories which are starting to pick up steam lately. And that’s good news all around, as having more options for electric transportation is likely to lead to more people choosing zero emission vehicles. Lightweight electric motorcycles and scooters, while not for everyone, can be a really great choice for personal transportation — they’re a fraction of the size of a standard EV, can easily keep up with city traffic, have enough range for most daily driving needs, and cost quite a bit less to operate than their gas-powered counterparts. And the new offering from Solar Scooters, the Solar E-Clipse 2.0, is a compelling entry into that category.

Whether you’re looking for a street legal electric motorcycle or an off-road e-moto, the Solar E-Clipse has a lot going for it. With a 10,000W (peak) motor, a 72V 45Ah battery, regenerative braking, a lightweight carbon fiber frame, front and rear suspension, and a choice of enduro-style or street tires, the E-Clipse 2.0 could be both a commuter vehicle during the week and a dirt-loving off-road toy on the weekend. And as it weighs in at just 138 pounds, it also seems like a pretty decent entry-level motorcycle for new riders.

“The E-Clipse 2.0 features a cutting-edge powertrain with a sinewave controller, providing smooth power delivery at a peak output of 400A and a continuous output of 120A. This enables precise control of the 10000W peak output motor, known for its high power density & precise control. The dedicated regenerative braking system not only efficiently slows down the bike but also contributes to recharging the battery.”

The E-Clipse 2.0 will come in four color options — Neon Green, Blue, Ice White, and Black — and buyers can choose between 16″ wheels with road tires, 19″ wheels with off-road tires, or even 16″ carbon fiber wheels, which can lighten the entire bike by about 33 pounds.

The 72v 45Ah LG battery has a claimed range of up to 75 miles per charge, and its 10A charger is said to be able to completely charge it in 3 to 4 hours. The bike comes with mirrors, turn signals, hazard lights, a headlight and brake light, and a horn, so it can be registered and insured for a street-legal ride, and optional dual locking storage boxes with a combined 46 liters of capacity will add to the utility of the bike. The Solar E-Clipse 2.0 is priced starting at $5,995, and Solar Scooters offers free shipping in the US. We will be getting a review unit of this e-moto soon and will put it to the test for a full review here on CleanTechnica.

