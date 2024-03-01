World’s Largest Rooftop Solar Power Plant To Be Built In Denmark

To be honest, I had never heard of the company SolarFuture before, but it certainly grabbed my attention when I learned it was going to build the largest rooftop solar power plant ever, less than 100 miles from where I live.

SolarFuture was established in 2014 with a focus on profitable solar cell solutions for industry and agriculture. Over the years, this has resulted in a number of projects that stand out in terms of both complexity and locations, including completed installations on the roof of the Opera in Copenhagen and several ground-based installations for the Øresund Bridge that connects Denmark and Sweden.

Here are some excerpts from company’s press release for notable details:

Danish Solar Company To Build The World’s Largest Rooftop Solar Power Plant In Horsens

The solar company SolarFuture ApS from Albertslund has landed the order to establish a 35 MW rooftop solar power plant at DSV’s new logistics center in Horsens — a spectacular project that puts both DSV and SolarFuture on the world map in the solar cell industry. The establishment of the construction site has just begun and is expected to be completed in December 2024.

The World’s Largest Rooftop Solar System — Part Of The Green Transition

Solar power plants with a similar production size are usually only seen carried out as solar farms on the ground here in Denmark, and you have to look abroad to find similar projects carried out on industrial roofs. But even in comparison with the largest projects seen abroad, including Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, the electricity production from the solar plant in Horsens, Denmark, will exceed the existing installations in the world. The building at DSV’s logistics center is over 300,000 m2, an area that corresponds to the world’s 5th largest building, of which the majority of the roof surface will be covered by solar panels.

The Logistics Are The Biggest Challenge

The CEO of SolarFuture ApS, Mads Christensen, states: “It is a landmark project for us at SolarFuture ApS, but also for the entire solar industry in general. It is of course a huge honor to be selected to build the world’s largest rooftop solar system, which we look forward to delivering. A strong team of specialists has been put together for the execution, so we expect a relatively quick installation, as long as the logistics work.”

Project Data — DSV Logistikcenter, Horsens

Total output of the solar system: 35 MWp

Annual production: 33.15 GWh

CO2 savings: 5,300 tonnes of CO2 per year

Mounting system: Ballast system

Location: East/West for optimal even production around the clock

According to local news TV2 Østjylland, the project is planned to be complete before the end of 2024 — a very tight timeline indeed. So, 35 MWp is really something. 300,000 square meters or 3,229,000 square feet is a lot, but I believe Tesla’s Gigafactories are much larger. Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada is estimated to have an output of 8 MWp, and Giga Texas is estimated to reach 30 MWp. To think that a logistics center in the small country of Denmark could beat the largest buildings on earth might be up for debate. Please help with any clues in the comments.

