BYD Dolphin Mini Rolling in Mexico — Cheapest Electric Car By Far

The BYD Seagull, a small and super affordable electric car from the top selling plugin vehicle producer in the world, has now made its way into a big auto market where it could really make a difference — Mexico. The car is being called the BYD Dolphin Mini there. For now, BYD says the car is not going to the US or Canada … but we’ll see about the future.

The 5-door compact electric hatchback comes at a shockingly low price of MXN$358,800 ($21,000). That gets you 190 miles (305 km) of range on a full charge. For just a little but more, MXN$398,800 ($23,000), you can get the BYD Dolphin Mini Plus and its 252 miles (405 km) of range. The Dolphin Mini Plus also comes with wireless phone charging and eight airbags instead of six.

One thing to note on these cars, though, is that they use BYD’s Blade batteries, which use lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry, which means they can be charged fully as much as you want without concern for battery degradation.

“Per Mexican law, sticker prices must include a 16% federal value-added tax, and subsidies do not currently exist for BEVs in Mexico, although they are imported tariff-free,” Wards Auto writes.

The BYD Dolphin Mini may not be as fancy and well equipped as the new Li MEGA, but it’s got basically all that a normal person would need, enough style, and all at a ridiculously affordable price. This car should be a big hit, and hopefully not only in Mexico, but also later in the US.

“With sharp exterior lines that evoke a flashier version of a Honda Fit, the Dolphin Mini looks to compete as much with internal-combustion-engine rivals such as the Suzuki Swift or Mazda 2 as with any other BEVs. At 149 ins. (3,780 mm), it’s 3.2 ins. (80 mm) shorter than a 3-door Mini Cooper. BYD says the Dolphin Mini is the least-expensive BEV in Mexico, with China’s JAC advertising its 10X hatchback for MXN$439,000 ($25,720), which is also the list price of the electric version of the Renault Kwid.” That’s a nearly $5,000 cut in price from the second cheapest electric car on the market. The Dolphin Mini should make waves!

“The build quality feels decent, and doors have a heft to them not found in other econo-hatches. The 2-toned Seagull-inspired dashboard is functional and simple, with a dash-mounted transmission toggle-switch that is intuitive within seconds of use. The 10.1-in. (26-cm) screen automatically adjusts for vertical or horizontal viewing and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. The car uses a traditional two-pedal brake/accelerator system that eliminates any need to readjust driving reflexes.”

It’s a good vehicle. BYD México General Director Jorge Vallejo says the company aims to sell 50,000 units of the BYD Dolphin Mini in Mexico in 2024. As far as beyond? We’ll see.

What are your expectations for the Dolphin Mini in Mexico in 2024 and beyond?

