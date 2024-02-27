U.S. DOE Announces Funding for Tribal Clean Energy Projects

New Funding Will Help Tribal Communities Deploy Clean Energy Technology, Increase Energy Sovereignty and Resiliency, and Lower Energy Costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $25 million in funding to support clean energy technology deployment on Tribal lands. This investment will strengthen Tribal energy sovereignty through local clean energy generation, while increasing energy access, reliability, and security. This funding supports the Biden–Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting and supporting Tribal sovereignty and self-determination, honoring the federal government’s trust and treaty obligations, and ensuring Tribal nations have access to affordable clean energy technology.

“Like all Americans, Tribal communities deserve access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Many Indian Tribes pay more than four times the national average on utility bills and some families do not have electricity for light or refrigeration, which is why the Biden–Harris Administration is working hard to ensure that Native communities have the support they need to increase access to clean energy solutions that will lower energy costs and enhance energy sovereignty.”

Through this funding opportunity announcement (FOA), DOE is soliciting applications from Indian Tribes, which include Alaska Native Regional Corporations and Village Corporations, Intertribal Organizations, and Tribal Energy Development Organizations to:

Install clean energy generating systems and/or energy efficiency measures for Tribal buildings.

Deploy community-scale clean energy generating systems or community energy storage on Tribal lands.

Install integrated energy system(s) for autonomous operation (independent of the traditional centralized electric power grid) to power a single or multiple essential Tribal buildings during emergency situations or for Tribal community resilience.

Provide electric power to Tribal buildings, which otherwise would be unelectrified.

This FOA builds on the authorities granted to the DOE Office of Indian Energy under the Energy Policy Act of 2005, to accelerate the deployment of clean energy technology on Tribal lands. In addition to the $75 million committed to Tribal energy projects selected in 2023, the Office of Indian Energy has invested over $120 million in Native communities across the contiguous 48 states and Alaska since 2010. These investments have resulted in more than 46 megawatts of new electricity generation installed — helping power more than 8,800 Tribal buildings and contributing meaningfully to the President’s Justice40 Initiative to provide 40% of the overall benefits of federal clean energy investments to disadvantaged and underrepresented communities.

Applications are due May 30, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET.

The Office of Indian Energy will host an informational webinar on March 14, 2024, to provide interested applicants with more information on the FOA and how to apply. More information on the FOAs can be found on the Office of Indian Energy Funding Opportunity Exchange.

The Biden–Harris Administration also remains committed to working closely with Tribal Nations and Native communities to apply for and deploy transformative federal funding opportunities to build clean energy futures and, in turn, foster more economic prosperity. DOE has released a resource guide for Tribal governments and nongovernmental partners to navigate, access, and utilize funding opportunities. Download the full guide.

Learn more information about past funding opportunities and the Office of Indian Energy.

