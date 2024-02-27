Interior Department Announces $195 Million for America’s National Parks through President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda

Inflation Reduction Act investments will benefit people, wildlife and local economies for generations to come

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced a $195 million investment from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda for climate restoration and resilience projects over the next decade, protecting America’s national parks for generations to come.

National parks across the United States will use this funding to prepare for the impacts of climate change, protect species, restore ecosystems and invest in conservation jobs. Many of these projects support restoration and resilience efforts in national parks located in small and rural communities, bringing much-needed investments and jobs that support local American economies.

“America’s national parks drive economic opportunity, extend nature-based solutions in our fight against climate change, and provide the chance for people of all ages to explore and enjoy the great outdoors,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Through historic resources from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are investing in these precious places, safeguarding endangered species and making our communities more resilient to climate change.”

The funding was initially announced as part of the President’s release of the Fifth National Climate Assessment (NCA5), which assesses changes in the climate, its national and regional impacts, and options for reducing present and future risk. The NCA5 indicates that not only is every region of the country already experiencing the impacts of climate change, but ambitious climate action is underway in every region as well.

“This investment in conservation demonstrates an unprecedented commitment towards tackling the climate crisis and strengthening America’s resilience,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “From protecting species to rebuilding outdoors infrastructure, this investment will support ongoing efforts to protect and preserve our nation’s most cherished places.”

These investments from the Inflation Reduction Act include an initial $44 million for work in fiscal year 2023 and advance America the Beautiful, the Administration’s initiative to restore and conserve 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030. The investments also align with and help advance the objectives of the Administration’s National Climate Resilience Framework.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, the Department is implementing more than $2 billion in overall investments to restore our nation’s lands and waters, guided by a new restoration and resilience framework to support coordination across agency restoration and resilience programs and drive transformational outcomes.

The $195 million investment announced today will support more than 40 projects across hundreds of national parks, including initiatives that:

Promote climate resilience in forests from the West coast to the East coast;

Prevent the extinction of Hawaiian forest birds using innovated technology to suppress the population of non-native mosquitos in key habitats of East Maui;

Strategically manage abandoned mine lands, such as in Mojave National Preserve, to improve visitor and wildlife safety;

Prioritize coral health and resilience to climate change in the Southeast region;

Restore sagebrush ecosystems;

Implement invasive plant management in grassland and forest landscapes to increase ecosystem health;

Mitigate the impacts of climate change and improve food security for subsistence users through co-stewardship arrangements with Tribal Nations; and

Support the expansion of the Community Volunteer Ambassador youth program, focusing on increased volunteerism and community engagement.

The full list of projects is available on the National Park Service’s website.

Courtesy of U.S. Department of Interior.

