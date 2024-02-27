Biden–Harris Admin Announces $18 Million for Transformative Clean Energy Projects Led by Tribal & Local Governments

Funding Supports Disadvantaged Communities, Energy Communities, and Small to Medium-sized Cities and Towns to Implement Clean Energy Projects to Spark Additional Investments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In support of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced today that it is opening applications for the Communities Sparking Investments in Transformative Energy (C-SITE) funding opportunity. Under the new Local Government Energy Program, C-SITE will award approximately $18 million to implement municipally- or Tribal-led, high-impact clean energy projects in disadvantaged communities, energy communities, small- and medium-sized cities and towns, and Tribal communities. This funding supports the Biden–Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting and supporting Tribal sovereignty and self-determination, honoring the federal government’s trust and treaty obligations, and ensuring Tribal nations have access to affordable clean energy technology.

“Since Day One, the Biden-Harris Administration has committed to lifting up communities that have been overburdened by pollution and historically excluded from economic growth and prosperity,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This funding will spark tangible investments flowing to residents and workers alike, helping transform communities across the nation, increasing access to clean energy solutions that will lower energy costs and enhance energy sovereignty.”

The program focuses on delivering funding to support projects and program at the local level that reduce energy use, create local jobs, and focus on benefits to disadvantaged communities. Major goals are to:

Deliver direct local community benefits of clean energy, such as reduced energy costs and improved air quality, through implementation of community-led energy projects or programs.

Spark additional investments in communities that create long-term local economic development opportunities and support community revitalization.

Advance community-identified energy priorities and right to self-determination.

Build capacity and partnerships in local governments and Tribes.

The C-SITE program also responds to the Justice40 Initiative goal that 40% of the benefits of the Administration’s investments in clean energy and climate solutions be delivered to disadvantaged communities.

DOE anticipates making up to 20 awards under this FOA with amounts ranging from $900,000 to $3,600,000. Communities receiving financial awards will also receive comprehensive technical assistance, including the option for an onsite Community Energy Fellow. Full applications are due by May 31, 2024 at 5:00pm ET.

C-SITE welcomes diverse project proposals illustrating a variety of approaches and technology areas including, but not limited to, building efficiency and/or electrification, clean transportation, energy infrastructure upgrades, microgrid development and deployment, renewable energy, and workforce development. Some examples include:

Energy efficiency upgrades and on-site battery storage.

Tribal partner-owned solar plus storage microgrid independent power project providing power to remote households.

Municipally owned utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) installation on reclaimed industrial land accessing relevant tax credits.

Downtown revitalization led by public/private partnership creating energy efficient buildings primed for reuse for business or community use.

C-SITE aims to fund projects that deliver localized direct benefits to workers and residents, such as workforce agreements and protections, reduced energy costs, and improved air quality. DOE will prioritize projects with clear demonstrated support from local community partners and relevant decision-makers, robust community engagement, and the ability to spur local economic development or community revitalization, utilize existing community assets or transform liabilities into assets, and spark additional investments.

DOE will host webinars to provide more information about the C-SITE FOA on March 7th at 2:00pm ET and on March 21st at 3:00pm ET. For more information on the application process, visit the Local Government Energy Program website or email LGEP@hq.doe.gov.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here