The Great Solar Giveaway Is Offering Thousands Of Free 175W Solar Panels In Orlando, FL

When it comes to low-cost solar, getting the panels for free pretty much wins, so if you’re anywhere near Orlando, Florida, you might want to get in on the Great Solar Giveaway, which runs through March 29th. You might be able to walk away with a bunch of free 175W solar panels that can be put to use charging batteries, powering devices such as water pumps for a small irrigation system, providing electricity for lighting, and more.

The Great Solar Giveaway is offering almost 6000 used solar panels to individuals, organizations, and businesses, in a bid to keep them out of the landfill. The solar panels are coming off of the roof of the Orange County Convention Center, which is being refurbished and which will have a new solar array installed on it once that is finished. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the new solar array will have the same number of panels and footprint, but will be able to generate twice as much electricity while also costing $2 million less than the original, thanks to the improved performance of solar technology since it was installed.

The original solar array was installed in 2009, so while the solar panels have been at work for about 15 years, and are said to be “at least 19 years old,” they have plenty of life left in them — perhaps another 15 years or so. The solar panels being given away are specified as being Solar World Sunmodule SW 175 Mono – 72 cell panels, measuring about 5.2 feet x 2.6 feet x 1.3 inches, and weighing about 33 pounds each.

“The Great Solar Giveaway 2024 event will help us reuse, recycle, and divert over 5,000 solar panels from the landfill and put them back into practical uses across the Central Florida region! We call on community groups and members across the State of Florida to take advantage of this opportunity!”

The giveaway is being facilitated by IDEAS For Us, a grassroots environmental non-profit organization, and the application for free solar panels is available on their website. The panels can not be sold for financial gain, and IDEAS For Us is asking that recipients be willing to submit photos and a report about how the panels are being utilized within 6 months. The deadline to apply is March 29th, although the organization states that “this is offered on a first-come first-serve basis,” and the panels may all get spoken for before that deadline, so if you’re interested, don’t delay.

