Hot Deal: Save $400 On The RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bike

Cargo bikes used to be a fairly niche item not that long ago, and electric cargo bikes occupied an even smaller niche, but that has radically changed in the last few years, and the popularity of e-cargo and electric utility bikes is higher than ever before. Being able to haul groceries, building supplies, pets, children, and just about anything you can strap onto a cargo bike makes them a very practical choice for people looking to go car-free at least part of the time (or all of the time, in some cases).

Although there are a number of cargo e-bikes on the market that cost about as much as a used car, not everyone wants or needs a high priced e-cargo bike, but companies such as Rad Power Bikes build quality bikes at an affordable price, especially if you time your purchase for when they’re on sale, like right now. Rad Power Bikes is currently offering its RadWagon 4 electric cargo bike at $400 off, which brings the price down to just $1599, from now through February 29th.

This model is the 4th iteration of the company’s RadWagon, which originally launched in 2015 at a price of $1800, and considering the improvements that have been made to the original over the years, plus the impact that inflation has had since then, the RadWagon 4 is a great deal even at the full price of $1999.

We’ve reviewed and covered the RadWagon on CleanTechnica over the years, and pretty much everyone on the team who’s ridden one so far is a fan of this affordable electric cargo bike. I (Derek) actually bought myself a RadWagon 4 in 2020, as my first e-bike purchase, and it’s been an excellent e-bike since then — I have literally no complaints about it. It is a long-tail cargo bike, not one of the more standard-sized “utility” bikes that are starting to become popular, but it’s not that different to ride compared to a standard e-bike, and it handles great.

“Holds the kiddos. Plus groceries. This next-level hauler is perfect for taking the kids across town or loading up at the hardware store. The electric cargo bike’s elongated frame and lower center of gravity provide stable, reliable rides, even when you’re taking full advantage of the 350 lb. payload capacity. Take a passenger (or two!) for a spin.”

Take a closer look at the Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 4 at the company website, but don’t sleep on this hot deal, as it’s only running through the end of February.

