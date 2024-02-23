1st Electric-Only Volvo Truck

Volvo Trucks introduces its eighth all-electric truck model, the Volvo FM Low Entry, as its first electric-only model, enhancing the company’s commitment to sustainable transportation. Designed for urban environments, the FM Low Entry focuses on safety, efficiency, and reducing emissions, aligning with the increasing demand for quieter, zero-emission vehicles in city settings.

The truck is tailored for operations such as waste management, distribution, and construction, featuring a low driving position to improve visibility and control in urban areas. The design is based on the established FM model, with adjustments including a lowered and forward-moved spacious cab, a low instep, and a flat floor for easy entry and exit, promoting an ergonomic and efficient workspace for drivers.

Powered by a 360-kilowatt-hour battery distributed across four packs, the Volvo FM Low Entry aims for a range of up to 125 miles (200 kilometers), though actual range may vary with load, driving conditions, and other factors. Despite the inherent higher energy use of electric trucks compared to cars, the FM Low Entry supports fast recharging through both onboard and external DC chargers, emphasizing quick operational readiness.

Sales for the Volvo FM Low Entry are set to begin in Europe (including Turkey) and South Korea this quarter, with production expected in the second quarter of 2024. Given Volvo Group’s global presence, this model’s introduction may pave the way for similar electric models in other markets, including North America.

The FM Low Entry includes several notable features such as compliance with the Transport for London 5-star Direct Vision Standard for visibility, effortless steering with Volvo Dynamic Steering, and various seating options to reduce blind spots. The truck also incorporates Volvo’s new Camera Monitor System and offers practical amenities like multiple cab heights, diverse axle configurations, and a robust 330-kilowatt motor.

Courtesy of EVANNEX.

